Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed Will Be Tried In New York

The alleged — and self-proclaimed — mastermind of September 11 attacks will be tried in New York, likely in a federal courthouse a short walk from the World Trade centre.



U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder plans to announce the decision to try Khalid Sheikh Mohommed and four others in New York later today, according to Reuters.

Holder is said to have chosen that prosecutors in the Southern District of New York should handle the case.

This decision, coming a full eight years after the attacks and more than six years since Mohammed was captured, will place front and centre a variety of complicated issues.

New York Ttimes: It is also a major legal and political test of Obama’s overall approach to terrorism. If the case suffers legal setbacks, the administration will face second-guessing from those who never wanted it in a civilian courtroom. And if lawmakers get upset about notorious terrorists being brought to their home regions, they may fight back against other parts of Obama’s agenda.

Read the entire Times article, with background information on Mohommed and analysis of the court selection here.

Further, the defence will no doubt focus on, and the prosecutors will have to explain or at least address, the harsh interrogation techniques used on Mohommed and others. Mohommed was waterboarded more than 183 times, a practice now banned.

The transfer of the suspects to New York from Guantanomo will not be for several more weeks, the Times reported, in part because charges have not yet been filed against most of the men.

