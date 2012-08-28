Huge Sex Scandal Allegations Rock A Top Chinese University

Photo: Wkimedia Commons

Peking University in Beijing is one of China’s oldest and best modern universities, but it is being rocked by a number of rumours about academics sleeping with staff and students.The situation came to national attention last week when Zou Hengfu, an economics expert and former professor at the university, used his Sina Weibo account to criticise the university for hiring too many ” licentious men”.



Shanghaiist translated some of the comments:

Deans at PKU will fornicate with any pretty waitress they see at Mengtaoyuan Restaurant. This is why the business there is so good. With the exception of Zou Hengfu, there are way too many licentious men at PKU.

…

By “fornication”, I’m referring to casual sex, seduction, and the exchanging of money and power for sex. Do not only think about rape. Fornication here means adultery in general.

Zou implied that the waitresses would use their sexual relations with the professors to attend courses and obtain degrees.

Peking University has denied the accusations and said that Zou is likely seeking revenging after he was fired from his post in 2007 for “seldom teaching classes”.

The scandal seems likely to grow, however. In a post on his Tencent Weibo account, businessman and financial commentator Han Linguo has made allegations about professors sleeping not with staff but with their students — and said that the entire university staff should be fired if he can find more than five examples. The account has since been deleted but Shanghaiist managed to get a translation of his post:

I don’t talk about PKU deans sleeping with waitresses because I don’t have evidence, but I have evidence to prover that some PKU deans and professors sleep with female students. If PKU president dares to bet, I want the president, other PKU leaders and principle inspection committee to resign and never go back to work as long as I can prove more than five officials more senior than deans have slept with students. (If I win,) all leaders in PKU should go. If I do not have the evidence, I cannot escape the punishment of law.

