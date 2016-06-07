Allan Moss just invested in Australian cloud software startup Maestrano

Stephane Ibos. Image: Supplied

Maestrano, an Australian cloud software platform for small and medium business, has just raised $4 million from sophisticated investors to fund growth.

Among the investors are former Macquarie Group CEO Allan Moss and Acorn Capital.

Maestrano has raised $7.4 million from three rounds of funding in just over two years since its commercial launch.

Previous investors include Gary Jackson, a former CEO of Microsoft Australia and Ian Buddery, founder of the multinational payments company eServGlobal.

Funds from this will be used to accelerate Maestrano’s global expansion in its existing countries of operation and will be used to support increased demand.

Allan Moss says: “We are excited by the global opportunity for Maestrano and it’s unique technology, which greatly simplifies the complex problem of connecting applications and delivers real benefits, especially for small and medium sized businesses. It is exciting to support an Australian software company that is succeeding on the world stage.”

Maestrano’s major clients include PwC and NAB.

Maestrano CEO Stephane Ibos says the company is seeing rapid revenue growth with 2016 tripling over 2015 and a sales pipeline exceeding expectations.

“This new funding will allow us to expand our teams in key geographies, to meet current demand and prepare for further growth,” he says.

“Our journey with PwC and NAB in Australia is being repeated around the world. Maestrano is now recognised as a breakthrough platform for cloud applications integration and data intelligence.”

