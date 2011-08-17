Allah.com for sale for an amazing price of US $21,000,000

Though to be fair to the seller, the domain Allah.com would be bundled with www.MOSQUE.com & www.MUHAMMAD.com too. All three are fantastic investments to say the least, but the price is a mammoth sized one.

However the seller on Ebay does seem to be willing to consider a lower price , since the detailed description mentions the asking price as a significantly lower $3,000,000 (if you were to insist on buying just Allah.com without the other two). Prior to purchase, interested buyers need to submit their detailed plans for these domains and they would be sold only after approval. Smart move given the power that these domain names have.



A quick check of the domain names show that the properties are not developed properly and are indeed owned by the same group. The seller on eBay however requires you to contact him directly since he s supposedly the only contact for this deal.

Interestingly enough, the Who is lookup for all three domains has the following information –

The sale on eBay makes no mention of this fact that the former Heavy weight champ owns these properties. We have had no way of confirming if he indeed does own these properties.

