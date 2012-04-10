All Your favourite 80's Cartoons Are Coming To Netflix

Dylan Love
transformers optimus prime

Photo: inspirwrit via Flickr

Netflix has just signed a multi-year agreement with Hasbro to bring 10 shows to its streaming service, according to a release.Hasbro owns the rights to numerous classic TV shows from the 80’s and will be serving up old episodes of GI Joe: Real American Heroes, My Little Pony, Transformers Prime, and many more via Netflix.

Insert GI Joe reference here.

Tagged In

hasbro netflix sai-us