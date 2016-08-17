All you need to know about when to buy your Guns N' Roses Australian tour tickets

Yaaas. Picture: Getty Images

It’s official – Guns N’ Roses are touring Australia in February.

And it’s more than half of the real Guns N’ Roses, after Axl, Slash and Duff McKagan got back together and on the road in the US this year.

They haven’t returned to Australia together since their chaotic gig at Calder Park in 1993, but on Monday, this billboard appeared above Melbourne’s Young and Jackson pub:

Guns n' Roses coming to Melbourne? The sign says so but nothing on https://t.co/hpPDb05gxV or official announcemnt pic.twitter.com/t7wn81lkMo — Damian Tardio (@damiantardio) August 15, 2016

It seemed to confirm rumours swirling for sometime that an Australian leg was being added to the band’s Not In This Lifetime world tour, but no official dates had been released.

Was it real?

Yes – that February 14 date is exactly the day Guns N’ Roses will step out onto the stage in one of the world’s greatest stadiums – the MCG.

Facebook page GUNS OVER OZ has been all over it from the start. Their source got the dates right, which were officially announced at 8am today, as follows:

Tues, Feb 7 – Brisbane, QSAC Stadium

– Brisbane, QSAC Stadium Fri, Feb 10 – Sydney, ANZ Stadium

– Sydney, ANZ Stadium Tues, Feb 14 – Melbourne, MCG

– Melbourne, MCG Sat, Feb 18 – Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

– Adelaide, Adelaide Oval Tues, Feb 21 – Perth, Perth Domain Stadium

And here are the pre-sale dates and times:

Sydney – Tues, Aug 23 at 10am

– Tues, Aug 23 at 10am Perth – Tues, Aug 23 at 10am

– Tues, Aug 23 at 10am Melbourne – Tues, Aug 23 at 11am

– Tues, Aug 23 at 11am Brisbane – Tues, Aug 23 at 12pm

– Tues, Aug 23 at 12pm Adelaide – Tues, Aug 23 at 1pm

For all tour details go to www.tegdainty.com.au. If you want a shot at an early pre-sale ticket, your best chance is to sign up at the Guns N’ Roses webstie and become a “Nightrain” member. It’s not guaranteed though – you can do that here.

GUNS OVER OZ are also sharing details of possible VIP packages, the top tier of which, for $US1750, gets you Pit admission, backstage passes, on stage photo ops and admission to the Paradise City Lounge. You can check the details on other VIP packages here.

And if you’re worried about whether they’ll play all their good stuff, here’s a recent set list from Nashville, where Steve Adler even turned up.

If you’re still not convinced, this happened only a couple of days ago:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Rock on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.