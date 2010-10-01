AOL's TechCrunch Parties With Ron Conway, MC Hammer

Here is a video from the TechCrunch acquisition party. It features…

Famous startup investor Ron Conway grabbing the mic from MC Hammer to shout “Hammer time!”

Impressive, now infamous, dancing from TechCrunch co-editor Erick Schonfeld.

MC Hammer introducing his 1990s hit like this: “Remember, there’s a lot of places doing technology, but when it comes down to it, they really can’t touch the Silicon Valley.”

It is all you need to know about Silicon Valley.



Watch:



