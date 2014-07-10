All You Need To Know About Indonesia's Presidential Election Count, In One Screengrab

Looks like Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, the more business-friendly candidate, is on track. Here’s the Jakarta Post home page this morning.

We may not know the official result for weeks.

Investors would be poised to pull money out of Indonesia quickly if the other candidate, former general Prabowo Subianto, looked in charge. We’ll watch the Indonesian market today.

