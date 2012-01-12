Two Glaring Signs A VC Firm Isn't Top Tier

Photo: TwitPic

1) They run ads in the newspaper.2) They use Hotmail.



Michael Acton Smith found this ad for a venture capitalist in the classifieds section of his newspaper.

Smith writes, “When a Venture Capitalist uses a Hotmail address it’s a fair bet they are not a top tier firm.”

But we love this thing.

Wouldn’t it be great if all VCs advertised this way, instead of writing blog posts about 10 ways to hire an engineer?

With additional reporting from Jay Yarow.

