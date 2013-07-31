QUOTE OF THE DAY: 'All Truth Passes Through Three Stages...'

The following quote is stenciled on the wall of idealab, a business incubator in Pasadena, California.

Idealab is run by the extraordinary entrepreneur Bill Gross and COO Marcia Goodstein.

Gross has started dozens of companies in his career, including Citysearch, eToys, and GoTo.com. He is therefore no stranger to the reaction with which new ideas (potential future truths) are often greeted when they are first introduced to the world.

To succeed as Gross has, you have to believe in your ideas when other people are laughing at them–or, worse, attacking them.

So it was no surprise to see this quote from the philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer on idealab’s wall:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.