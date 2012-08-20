So Many US Troops Are Getting Killed By Afghan 'Allies' They Now Carry Loaded Weapons Everywhere

Photo: James Pinsky via Marine Corps

Green on blue equals red alert for troops in Afghanistan.Troops will now carry loaded weapons everywhere they go on base, to include into meetings, because of the growing threat of what the U.S. military is now calling “insider attacks” — when Afghan Security Forces target American troops — otherwise known as “green on blue contact.”



Military analyst Bill Roggio, managing editor of the Long War Journal blog, estimates that so far this year 13 per cent of military losses in Afghanistan have come from “insider attacks.”

CNN reports that the change in weapons regulations comes on the heels of Friday attacks on troops and a claim coming from Taliban leader Mullah Mohammed Omar that enemy infiltration of Afghan Security Forces is far reaching.

