The Top 10 Paid iPhone Apps Of All Time

Ever wanted to know what the most popular iPhone apps of all time are?
You’re in luck: Apple has revealed the list as part of its run up to the 10 billionth app download.
TechCrunch first published the list and what follows is a list of the most popular paid apps sorted from the least downloaded to most.
There’s one big surprise on the list: Angry Birds isn’t number one. It’s not even number two!
Flight Control puts you in charge of safely landing planes and helicopters at an increasingly-busy airfield. Do your best to get everyone home safely.
Price: $0.99
AppBox Pro uses a Swiss Army Knife as its icon for a reason - it's an indispensable app that you'll find yourself using more and more often. It includes a level, tip calculator, and a date countdown, but that's barely scratching the surface. See what's in it for you.
Price: $0.99
Those seeking a Guitar Hero clone have found it in Tap Tap Revenge Classic. 'Strum' along to your favourite songs, one finger at a time.
Price: $1.99
Help drivers and bikers avoid instant death as they head through a dangerous intersection in Traffic Rush. The arcade-style gameplay will keep you occupied for as long as you want.
Price: $0.99
More gem-matching fun can be had with Bejeweled 2. Arcade puzzle-style fun, and a classic of the genre.
Price: $0.99
You'll be exercising your fingers even more with Tap Tap Revenge 2.6. It's like Guitar Hero on the go!
Price: $0.99
The ubiquitous treasure of the App Store, Angry Birds has you flinging birds at pigs in an effort to win back stolen eggs. This game is perfect fun for all ages.
Price: $0.99
Control an island of primitive people in Pocket God. Watch as they worship you and do your bidding.
Price: $0.99
The music-based gaming continues with Tap Tap Revenge 3. Level up, customise your character, but most importantly - keep tapping.
Price: $0.99
Doodle Jump is the heavyweight of the App Store. Make your Doodler climb higher and higher until he falls off a platform or gets hit by a monster. The perfect game to pick up and play.
Price: $0.99
