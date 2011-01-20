The Top 10 Paid iPhone Apps Of All Time

Ever wanted to know what the most popular iPhone apps of all time are?



You’re in luck: Apple has revealed the list as part of its run up to the 10 billionth app download.

TechCrunch first published the list and what follows is a list of the most popular paid apps sorted from the least downloaded to most.

There’s one big surprise on the list: Angry Birds isn’t number one. It’s not even number two!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.