All-Time Top 10 Free iPhone Apps

Apple released a list of the all time most popular free iPhone apps.
Since the free apps generally see many more downloads than paid, this is likely the a list of the most popular iPhone apps of all time, free or paid.
Why give away an app? Because you can charge money for advertising. Or, in the case of Facebook, you can extend your desktop lead on the mobile side.
Read on to see which applications are king of the App Store.
One of the most popular games on the App Store, Paper Toss has you throwing paper into a trashcan. Its simplicity is its appeal, so give it a try.
Use Skype for text-based chat or incredibly affordable international phone calls. For the globetrotter or person living abroad, this is essential.
Bump exchanges your contact information with someone else over Bluetooth by literally bumping your phone into hers. No more clunky, 'Here's my number. Call me right now so I can save yours.' Trade numbers with a fistpound!
Browse the entire surface of the Earth in the palm of your hand with the Google Earth app. It composites satellite images over a sphere to create a browseable model of our planet.
Keep track of the current and upcoming conditions with help from The Weather Channel. Browse weather radar maps, look forward a week or more, and never let the rain surprise you again.
Use Movies by Flixster to watch trailers, read reviews, and get showtimes on movies while you're out and about. You'll never be bummed out by spending $12 on a bad movie when you can lean on this free app.
Shazam is the closest thing to real magic you'll ever see on a phone. You're out at a bar or a party and there's a song playing that you don't recognise. Simply hold up your phone, let Shazam hear the music, and it will tell you the song, artist, and album.
Imagine having one-touch access to your Google calendar, email, and maps. And you can search the web by voice. And it's free. Just get Google Mobile.
Tell Pandora what type of music you like and it will generate a steaming radio station customised to your tastes. All you have to do after that? Listen.
