The 10 Most Downloaded Free iPad Apps Of All Time

Apple recently released a list of the top 10 free iPad apps downloaded from the App Store.Just because you spent serious cash on an iPad doesn’t mean you need to spend even more to take advantage of various games and utilities for it.
Have a look and see if anything suits your needs.
The Bible app is exactly what you'd expect it to be. Choose different translations, search words and phrases, or just read from it.
With Fandango, you can read reviews and buy movie tickets before you ever get to the theatre. Stop waiting in line!
Yelp finds establishments near you and provides you with user reviews. Make an informed decision for your next impromptu dinner date.
Use Google Earth to help you arrive at your destination, or simply browse interesting satellite photos of the entire surface of the world.
Movies by Flixster sets you up with trailers, showtimes, and critic reviews of new movies. Know what you're getting yourself into the next time you head to the theatre.
Search Google by voice, check your email, access your calendar, and more with the Google Mobile app from everyone's favourite search engine.
