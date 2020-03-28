The 101 all-time best albums you can listen to on Spotify right now

Warner Bros. Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ has a Metacritic score of an almost-perfect 99.

No matter what’s happening in the world, you can always rely on good music to help you escape.

Here’s a list of some of the all-time best albums that you can stream on Spotify right now.

I’m certainly not the first person to say this, and I won’t be the last – music is the best form of escape there is.

No matter what’s happening in the world or in your own bubble, your favourite artist, song, or album will always be there for you.

While some people are using Spotify to make coronavirus and quarantine-themed playlists, the streaming platform is also home to some of the greatest albums of all time.

From classics like Paul Simon’s “Graceland” and Queen’s “Night at the Opera” to modern records like Frank Ocean’s “channel ORANGE” and Taylor Swift’s “Red,” now is the perfect time to discover – or rediscover – some of the best music there is.

Here are the 101 all-time best albums (listed alphabetically by artist) that you should stream on Spotify right now:

1. ABBA — “ABBA Gold” (2008)

Polydor

There’s no denying the feel-good quality of any ABBA song, and “ABBA Gold” is a collection of the band’s best anthems.

Listen to it here.

2. Adele — “25” (2015)

XL Recordings

“25” was a highly-anticipated record for Adele fans, and with its confessional songwriting and powerful ballads, it delivered.

Listen to it here.

3. Al Green — “Let’s Stay Together” (1972)

Fat Possum

There’s nothing like throwing on “Let’s Stay Together” for your date night soundtrack – or “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” if that’s more your vibe right now.

Listen to it here.

4. Amy Winehouse — “Back to Black” (2006)

Island

A staple in any album collection, the second album from Winehouse was both dark and playful, and cemented her as one of the greatest artists of all time.

Listen to it here.

5. Annie Lennox — “Diva” (1992)

Sony Music

“‘Diva’ showcases Annie Lennox for the vocal powerhouse she is, with emotional ballads quick and slow, and Lennox hitting those awesome low notes. It also ends on a super-weird parody song (‘Keep Young and Beautiful’) which I dig.” – Isobel Hamilton, Technology Reporter

Listen to it here.

6. Arctic Monkeys — “Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not” (2006)

Domino Recording

“There’s something soothingly unconnected about the woes of punk kids from the north of England. I’ve been relistening to it recently because it takes me back to my teens, when there was a lot less to worry about.” – Ashley Collman, News Reporter

Listen to it here.

7. Aretha Franklin — “Aretha” (1980)

Arista

“You’ve heard Aretha Franklin’s classics ‘Get it Right,’ ‘Respect,’ ‘I Say A Little Prayer,’ and ‘Son of A Preacher Man’ a million times, whether you wanted to or not. They’re always blaring over store speaker systems, in TV and radio commercials, or on other people’s radios. But ‘Aretha’ (1980) is a gem amongst the great woman’s 38 (!) studio albums. Full of smooth and soulful top tappers (‘Take Me with You,’ ‘Love Me Forever’), as well as a number of ballads (‘Come to Me,’ ‘Whatever It Is.’) It’s is the album which showcases Franklin’s range of skills and depth of talent. What a voice.” – Bill Bostock, News Reporter

Listen to it here.

8. Band of Horses — “Cease to Begin” (2007)

Sub Pop

The second album from the sub pop band, “Cease to Begin” is hauntingly beautiful, and “No One’s Gonna Love You” is a cathartic must-listen.

Listen to it here.

9. Ben Howard — “Every Kingdom” (2011)

Universal-Island Records Ltd.

The perfect music for pretending you’re on a beach washing the waves crash, Howard’s debut studio album revealed him to be an incredibly talented and unique singer-songwriter. “Keep Your Head Up” contains the positive message we all need right now.

Listen to it here.

10. Bill Withers — “Just As I Am” (1971)

Bill Withers is music for the soul, so throw on “Aint No Sunshine,” close your eyes, and feel all the feels.

Listen to it here.

11. Billy Joel — “The Stranger” (1977)

Sony Music

Joel’s true creativity comes out on this album, which features the thoughtful “Vienna” and the iconic “She’s Always A Woman.”

Listen to it here.

12. Birdy — “Beautiful Lies” (2016)

Atlantic

It may have been a cover of “Skinny Love” that made Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde famous at age 14, but it’s everything she’s done since that makes her worthy of a spot on this list. “Beautiful Lies” may have a more mainstream sound, but it features the powerful “Keeping Your Head Up.”

Listen to it here.

13. blink-182 — “blink-182” (2002)

MCA

Any blink-182 album will deliver a gut punch of nostalgia, but the self-titled 2002 record brought in a new age of fans with “Feeling This,” “I Miss You,” and “Always.”

Listen to it here.

14. Bombay Bicycle Club — “So Long, See You Tomorrow” (2014)

Island

The euphoric vibes of this album radiate sunshine, particularly on “Luna,” but the indie Londoners can also write a powerful ballad, and “Eyes Off You” is no exception.

Listen to it here.

15. Bon Iver — “For Emma, Forever Ago” (2008)

4AD

From “Skinny Love” to “Flume” and “re:stacks,” this is truly iconic, brooding Bon Iver, and arguably remains his best album.

Listen to it here.

16. City and Colour — “Bring Me Your Love” (2013)

Vagrant

The incredibly romantic “The Girl” is just one highlight of Dallas Green’s poetic and stunning second studio album under the City and Colour name.

Listen to it here.

17. Coldplay — “X&Y” (2005)

Parlaphone

It’s hard to pick just one Coldplay album (the subject of much debate in the Insider newsroom), but the band’s third studio album is truly superb from start to finish – it opens with the epic “Square One,” flows to its mainstream ballad “Fix You,” and wraps up with the lesser-known closing track, the fairytale-like “Til Kingdom Come.”

Listen to it here.

18. Creedence Clearwater Revival— “Creedence Clearwater Revival — Best Of” (2008)

“Yeah yeah, ‘best of’ albums are a cop-out. You know what? Nobody cares. You want a versatile album where every song crushes it? One which is perfect to work to, cruise to in the car, and, most importantly, BBQ to while the sun beats down on your shoulders? Then you want to bump Creedance Clearwater Revival, my friend. Tell them Big Al sent you.” – Alan Dawson, Senior Sports Reporter

19. David Bowie — “The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars” (1972)

EMI

An ambitious thematic album from Bowie, it quickly became a record others would be measured against – and it’s bound to get your blood pumping.

Listen to it here.

20. Death Cab for Cutie — “Plans” (2005)

Atlantic Records

A key component of the Seth Cohen starter pack, it’s easy to see why indie band Death Cab for Cutie were a favourite of “The O.C.” character when you listen to tracks like “Your Heart Is An Empty Room” and “I Will Follow You Into The Dark.”

Listen to it here.

21. Disclosure — “Settle” (2013)

True house and electro fans may not consider this album to be the purest of the genre, but it doesn’t really matter – it’s great listening from start to finish, and showcases the vocals of great acts like London Grammar and Sam Smith.

Listen to it here.

22. Dixie Chicks — “Taking The Long Way” (2006)

Sony Music

In 2003, the Dixie Chicks said they were ashamed then-president George W. Bush was from their home state of Texas, and a lot of people were pretty upset about it. “Taking The Long Way” was their comeback, and the powerful “Not Ready To Make Nice” needed to be written.

Listen to it here.

23. Dr. Dre — “2001” (1999)

UMC – Polydor

Dr. Dre’s sophomore album features some of his most definitive songs and collaborations, including “Still D.R.E.” with Snoop Dogg and “Forget About Dre” with Eminem, and went on to define an entire era of rap and hip hop.

Listen to it here.

24. Drake — “Take Care” (2011)

Cash Money Records ‘Take Care’ was released on November 15, 2011.

“Thank Me Later” was a perfect introduction to Drake, but “Take Care” showed he had the talent to last in the industry. The title track showcased his first collaboration with Rihanna, while “Headlines” became an instant hit.

Listen to it here.

25. Dua Lipa — “Dua Lipa” (2017)

Warner Bros.

The English pop star’s debut studio album resulted in eight singles, and went on to make it into Rolling Stone’s best albums of the year. “New Rules” is an anthem for the ages.

Listen to it here.

26. Ed Sheeran — “x” (2014)

Atlantic

Sheeran proved to be so much more than “The A Team” with his second album, which, while more intense and soul-bearing (hello, “Don’t”), is still being deeply romantic in a non-sickening way (“Thinking Out Loud”).

Listen to it here.

27. Elton John — “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (1973)

This Record Company Ltd.

An undeniably grand double album, this is arguably an Elton masterpiece thanks to “Candle In The Wind,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” itself.

Listen to it here.

28. Feist — “The Reminder” (2007)

Polydor Group

Leslie Feist’s voice is a gentle joy, and this album is nothing short of lovely – notably “1234” and “I Feel it All.”

Listen to it here.

29. First Aid Kit — “Stay Gold” (2014)

Columbia

Swedish sister duo Johanna and Klara Söderberg are country folk at its finest in this sun-drenched treat, which scored an 80 on Metacritic thanks to its self-titled track and singles like “My Silver Lining.”

Listen to it here.

30. Fleet Foxes — “Helplessness Blues” (2011)

Bella Union

Called “almost laughably beautiful” by Alexis Petridis of The Guardian, this acoustic guitar-filled group of songs sounds more like a poetry collection than an album, and the title song “Helplessness Blues” is utterly stunning.

Listen to it here.

31. Fleetwood Mac — “Rumours” (1977)

Warner Bros.

Whether you’re a Fleetwood Mac fan or not, you can’t deny how utterly timeless – and basically perfect – this album is, and its Metacritic score of an almost-perfect 99 proves this.As the BBC’s Daryl Easlea wrote, “It became one of biggest records of all time, providing an antidote to the era while remaining entirely in step with its times.”

Listen to it here.

32. Frank Ocean — “channel ORANGE” (2012)

Def Jam Recordings ‘Channel Orange’ set the tone for Frank Ocean’s success as an artist.

This was a huge album for the hip hop genre, not only because Ocean faced off against the historically homophobic culture by revealing his main inspiration for “Channel Orange” was his first love – a man – but also because, as Insider’s Callie Ahlgrim wrote, “Listening to Ocean’s music feels like sitting in a planetarium. We’re seeing his memories, musings, and complex emotions reflected prismatically across a spacious, sparkling sky.”

Listen to it here.

33. Frank Sinatra — “Come Fly With Me” (1958)

Capitol Records

Any best album list wouldn’t be complete without a little Frankie, and while your travel plans are put on hold, it might as well be “Come Fly With Me.”

Listen to it here.

34. George Michael— “Faith” (1987)

Columbia Records

This is a true, seemingly effortless (and often sexually-charged) pop classic. “Faith” itself is almost guaranteed to lift your mood at any time.

Listen to it here.

35. Gregory Porter — “Take Me To The Alley” (2016)

Blue Note

The perfect dinner party soundtrack, the smooth and sexy “Holding On” is easily the highlight of this jazz staple.

Listen to it here.

36. Hozier — “Hozier” (2014)

Import

The haunting voice of Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, better known as Hozier, is showcased on every single song of this album, but “From Eden” and “Take Me To Church” are essential listening.

Listen to it here.

37. Imagine Dragons — “Night Visions” (2012)

Polydor Group

Say what you want about the band, but don’t knock the pop rock album until you’ve listened to it in your car, loud, with the bass thumping. It’s simply impossible to deny the sing-a-long appeal of tracks like “Radioactive,” “It’s Time,” “Demons,” and “On Top of the World.”

Listen to it here.

38. Iron & Wine — “The Shepherd’s Dog” (2007)

Sub Pop

The ultimate sunny day road trip music, “Boy With A Coin” and “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” are dripping in indie emotion.

Listen to it here.

39. Jack Johnson — “In Between Dreams” (2005)

Universal

Every Jack Johnson album is an all-time great, but this is easily the most uplifting, thanks to the mega-chilled-out vibes of “Banana Pancakes” and the always sweet “Do You Remember.”

Listen to it here.

40. James Vincent McMorrow — “Early In The Morning” (2010)

Believe Digital

The soft-toned Irish singer-songwriter is yet another to deliver in the indie-folk category, and his cover of “Higher Love” is haunting.

Listen to it here.

41. James Morrison — “Undiscovered” (2006)

Polydor Group

James Morrison is a perfectly polished musician, and while the album may not be groundbreaking, “You Give Me Something” and “The Pieces Don’t Fit Any More” provide some pure easy-listening.

Listen to it here.

42. Jamie xx — “In Colour” (2015)

Young Turks

This is the album that turned me on to Jamie xx, and “Loud Places” will transport you to a sunny day where there’s absolutely nothing to do but enjoy the music.

Listen to it here.

43. Jay-Z— “The Black Album” (2003)

Def Jam

“Dirt Off Your Shoulder” and “99 Problems” are among Jay-Z’s most iconic tracks of all time, and they’re both found on this undeniably epic album.

Listen to it here.

44. Jay-Z and Kanye West — “Watch The Throne”

Roc-A-Fella Records / Roc Nation / Def Jam Recordings

While this once-in-a-lifetime collaborative album may have been widely hyped, there is plenty to love about it, from the stylish “No Church in the Wild” to the oft-quoted “Ni**as in Paris.”

Listen to it here.

45. John Mayer — “Battle Studies” (2009)

Columbia

Selecting just one John Mayer album was one of the toughest tasks in compiling this list, but if you’re looking for something that’s both heart-wrenching and cathartic, it has to be “Battle Studies.” “Who Says” is the leave-me-alone anthem we all need, while “Assassin” and “Edge of Desire” are gritty and sexy.

Listen to it here.

46. José González — “Veneer” (2003)

Peacefrog

You’ve probably heard his cover of “Heartbeats” – if not, where have you been? – but the rest of the album is just as heartbreaking, and “Crosses” showcases his talent brilliantly.

Listen to it here.

47. Justin Timberlake — “FutureSex/LoveSounds” (2006)

Zomba Recording LLC

“All 14 electro-pop songs on JT’s second solo album are sure to put you in a good mood and make you want to boogie. If you close your eyes and sway to ‘Senorita’ or ‘Summer Love,’ you can almost imagine you’re back at that house party or club where you last heard the songs played.” – Hayley Peppin, Entertainment Fellow

Listen to it here.

48. Kacey Musgraves — “Golden Hour” (2018)

Decca

“‘Golden Hour’ by Kacey Musgraves is a breath of fresh air. The country singer uses enough country tropes to keep the music familiar and comforting, but takes it to another level with some extremely heartfelt and down-to-earth lyrics, combined with a sprinkling of nontraditional musical effects. At a time when the world seems like a scary and uncertain place, ‘Golden Hour’ offers a wistful and hopeful point of view that feels like a warm hug through your headphones.” – Harry Kersh, Executive Producer

Listen to it here.

49. Kanye West — “Late Registration” (2005)

There’s nothing like OG Kanye, and “Late Registration” shows everything there is to love about the artist. As Rob Sheffield wrote for Rolling Stone, “Late Registration is an undeniable triumph, packed front to back, so expansive it makes the debut sound like a rough draft.”

Listen to it here.

50. Kendrick Lamar— “DAMN.” (2017)

Interscope

With a metacritic score of 95%, 2017 was considered by many to be Kendrick’s prime because of this album. “HUMBLE.” and “XXX.” are truly iconic, while “LOVE.” showed a softer side of his talent.

Listen to it here.

51. Kings of Leon — “Only By The Night” (2008)

While true fans may say this album – and “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody” – ruined the band, it’s also the record that brought them global attention, and there’s no denying it’s a fun listen. Turn on “Revelry” and kick back.

Listen to it here.

52. Kygo — “Cloud Nine” (2016)

The genre of “tropical house” may sound laughable, but nearly every track on this album is catchy and will keep you coming back for more, particularly “I’m In Love” featuring James Vincent McMorrow, and “Nothing Left” with Will Heard.

Listen to it here.

53. Lady Gaga — “The Fame” (2008)

Polydor

Gaga’s debut was nothing short of iconic, fully cementing her as a star. While her sound has come a long way, “Paparazzi” and “Poker Face” will always be memorable.

Listen to it here.

54. Lana Del Ray — “Born To Die” (2012)

Polydor

Every Lana album is simply great, but the nostalgic “Video Games” and stirring “Summertime Sadness” are nothing short of beautiful.

Listen to it here.

55. Låpsley — “Long Way Home” (2016)

XL Recordings

Holly Lapsley Fletcher has one of the most heavenly voices in the British music scene. The highlights of this album are “Hurt Me” and “Love Is Blind,” but every track shows off her talent.

Listen to it here.

56. Leon Bridges — “Good Thing” (2018)

Columbia

Texan Leon Bridges strikes a unique balance between retro and modern in both sound and appearance, and his second album – and “Beyond” – means he’ll be a first dance staple for years to come.

Listen to it here.

57. London Grammar — “If You Wait” (2013)

Metal & Dust

This entire album will – genuinely – send chills down your spine. “Hey Now” and “Strong” best showcase the ethereal sounds of Hannah Reid.

Listen to it here.

58. Maggie Rogers — “Heard It In A Past Life” (2019)

Polydor

One of the best albums of recent years, the debut even earned a Grammy nomination for Rogers thanks to rousing pop stars like “Fallingwater,” “Light On,” and “Back In My Body.”

Listen to it here.

59. MGMT — “Oracular Spectacular” (2007)

Sony

“Time To Pretend,” “Electric Feel,” and “Kids” are hard not to like, and while the eclectic sound isn’t for everyone, this is uplifting music that will take you back to festival days.

Listen to it here.

60. Miguel — “Wildheart” (2015)

Bystorm Entertainment

This sexy and modern R&B album flew largely under the radar considering the smooth sounds of “coffee,” “leaves,” and a collaboration with Lenny Kravitz on “face the sun.”

Listen to it here.

61. MØ — “Forever Neverland” (2018)

Rca

If you’re not familiar with Danish singer-songwriter Karen Marie Ørsted’s music by now, you should be. “Blur,” “Nostalgia,” and “Mercy” are the best tracks on this album.

Listen to it here.

62. Mumford & Sons — “Sigh No More” (2010)

Island

You can’t go wrong with any Mumford record, but their debut album is arguably still their most iconic. “White Blank Page” will tear your heart out, while “Little Lion Man,” “Winter Winds,” and “The Cave” will have you back on your feet again.

Listen to it here.

63. Mura Masa — “Mura Masa” (2017)

Polydor Group

Described by one writer as “a love letter to multicultural London,” this self-produced debut from Alex Crossan is packed with great collabs, the best of which are probably “Love$ick” with A$AP Rocky and “1 Night” with Charli XCX.

Listen to it here.

64. Neil Young— “Harvest Moon” (1992)

Warner Records

Rolling Stone’s Greg Kot said this record “sounds as if it was made for lazy hammock-swinging afternoons” – and he’s not wrong. It also features one of the best songs of all time in its title track.

Listen to it here.

65. Niall Horan — “Heartbreak Weather” (2020)

Capitol Records

“Don’t be deceived by the title – ‘Heartbreak Weather’ by Niall Horan isn’t limited to soppy love ballads (although there are a few on there). It’s one of the most feel-good and versatile albums out there right now, and if you listen chronologically it tells a story that anyone can relate to. The stand out tracks are ‘Small Talk’ and ‘San Francisco.'” – Mikhaila Friel, Royals Reporter.

Listen to it here.

66. Nick Drake — “Pink Moon” (1972)

Universal / Island

His final full album (he died two years later at the age of 26), this was Nick Drake’s dreary masterpiece, and its stirring title track is one of its best.

Listen to it here.

67. Oasis— “(What’s The Story) Morning Glory” (1995)

Big Brother Recordings Ltd

This utterly iconic album features one of the greatest anthems of all time – “Don’t Look Back In Anger” – as well as the glittering “Champagne Supernova.” There’s also a track on it called “Wonderwall,” which you may have heard.

Listen to it here.

68. Of Monsters and Men — “My Head Is An Animal” (2012)

Island

You probably caught “Little Talks” on the radio around the time this album came out, but you likely missed out on some other highlights from the Icelandic group – “Dirty Paws,” “King and Lionheart,” “Mountain Sound,” and “Your Bones.”

Listen to it here.

69. One Direction — “Take Me Home” (2012)

Sony

All 17 tracks of pop goodness are pure guilty pleasure, dance-around-your-kitchen beats. “Nobody Compares” is a tune, and I won’t hear otherwise.

Listen to it here.

70. Paul Simon — “Graceland” (1986)

Venture Entertainment

Let’s be honest – everyone always liked Paul more than Art, but “Graceland” was his finest moment. From the light-hearted “You Can Call Me Al” to the effortlessly lovely “Crazy Love,” it has a bit of everything.

Listen to it here.

71. Queen — “A Night At The Opera” (1975)

“I’m In Love With My Car” admittedly sucks, a lot. The rest of the album is iconic in every way, from “You’re My Best Friend” to the timeless epic that is “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Listen to it here.

72. Radiohead — “OK Computer” (1997)

EMI

“Is there more apt an album to enjoy while being confined to your home than ‘OK Computer?’ Radiohead’s critically-acclaimed masterpiece is essentially an album about isolation. Don’t let that put you off, though – it’s a gorgeous, transcendental album, with songs you’ll get totally lost in.” – Adam Payne, Politics Reporter

Listen to it here.

73. Red Hot Chilli Peppers — “Californication” (1999)

Warner Bros.

“Californication” is a RHCP masterpiece that moves away from their renowned funk to more melodious tracks showcasing lead guitarist Frusciante’s considerable talent and range. With tracks such as “Scar Tissue” and “Otherside” alongside “Californication” itself, this is essential listening.

Listen to it here.

74. Robyn — “Body Talk” (2010)

Konichiwa Records

“No song showcases Robyn’s power better than the endlessly listenable dance bop ‘Dancing on My Own,’ a pop song so perfect that Insider named it the best song of the 2010s,” Insider’s Courteney Larocca wrote last year. “This song alone would warrant ‘Body Talk’ a spot on this list, but Robyn kept the momentum going throughout the album with excellent pop gems like ‘Call Your Girlfriend’ that are just as enjoyable at the end of the decade as they were at the start.”

Listen to it here.

75. Rodriguez — “Cold Fact” (1970)

Light In The Attic

The mysterious Rodriguez made the perfect subject of a documentary in the Oscar-winning “Searching for Sugar Man,” and his music is well worthy of the buzz. His debut album has a unique, vintage sound best showcased on “Crucify Your Mind,” “Cause” and “I Wonder.”

Listen to it here.

76. Shania Twain — “Come On Over” (1997)

Mercury

This is cheesy pop country at its utter best. No good wedding DJ misses “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” off their playlist, while “You’ve Got A Way” is surprisingly lovely.

Listen to it here.

77. Sigrid— “Sucker Punch” (2019)

Island

After hearing the single “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” the album was more pop-heavy than many expected, but it’s still full of undeniable bangers like “Don’t Feel Like Crying.”

Listen to it here.

78. Simon & Garfunkel — “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1970)

Sony Music

Managing to be both ambitious and delicate, the duo’s final album together was pure gold. “Cecilia” will keep you feeling optimistic, “The Only Living Boy In New York” will make you thoughtful, “The Boxer” will inspire you to sing, and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” is, well, “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Listen to it here.

79. Stormzy — “Gang Signs & Prayer” (2017)

Stormzy may have brought grime into the mainstream, but his debut was both bold and beautiful. “Big For Your Boots” and “Shut Up” pack a bunch, while “Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 2” is a heartfelt tear-jerker.

Listen to it here.

80. Talking Heads — “Speaking in Tongues” (1983)

Sire

If you need something to get you going in the morning, throw on “This Must Be The Place,” get your coffee brewing, and you’re good to go.

Listen to it here.

81. Taylor Swift — “Red” (2012)

Big Machine Records

Named the best album of the decade by Insider, Celebrity and Music Editor Courteney Larocca wrote: “The album is made to feel as if you’ve lost yourself before finally finding your way back home; it’s a feeling that, even seven years after the album’s release, listeners still know all too well – and are better off for it.”

Listen to it here.

82. The 1975 — “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” (2018)

Dirty Hit/Polydor/Interscope

“‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ is probably The 1975’s best work to date. Musically, it is breathtaking, taking you seemingly everywhere from to 80s new wave to hip hop, electronic to Brit-pop. Tying it together is a commentary on the age of social media, which will make you grin and well up in equal measure.” – Adam Payne, Politics Reporter

Listen to it here.

83. The Beach Boys — “Pet Sounds” (1966)

Capitol Records

The beach vibes may not suit your surroundings, but “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” is the perfect song of the moment, and “God Only Knows” is an all-time great.

Listen to it here.

84. The Beatles — “Rubber Soul” (1965)

EMI

This entire list could just be Beatles albums, but “Rubber Soul” is the one to play on repeat, particularly if you’re less familiar with the likes of “Norwegian Wood” and “I’m Looking Through You,” or if you want to get romantic to “In My Life.”

Listen to it here.

85. The Cinematic Orchestra — “Ma Fleur” (2007)

Ninja Tune

If ever there was perfect study or work from home music, it was this. “To Build A Home” is one of the most stunning pieces of music of the past two decades.

Listen to it here.

86. The Fray — “How To Save A Life” (2005)

Epic

An often-forgotten band, this album is easy listening from start to finish, from the catchy and radio-friendly “Over My Head (Cable Car)” to the dreamy “Look After You.”

Listen to it here.

87. The Goo Goo Dolls — “Dizzy Up The Girl” (1998)

Rhino

Some truly great bands came out of the 90s, and the Goos were one of them. “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” and “Iris” are still worth your time.

Listen to it here.

88. The Killers — “Hot Fuss” (2004)

Island

“Hot Fuss” introduced an entirely new sound to the world of indie pop, and The Killers have arguably struggled to create it in the same way since. However, almost every song on this album is a good one – particularly “All These Things That I’ve Done” and “Change Your Mind.” “Mr. Brightside” is ok, too.

Listen to it here.

89. The Libertines — “The Libertines” (2004)

Rough Trade

“The Libertines crammed a lot of genius into two albums, and either is a great pick, but the self-titled album, their second, is essentially the soundtrack to the wanton foolery that went on in many a house party back in the day – mine included.” – Alan Dawson, Senior Sports Reporter.

Listen to it here.

90. The Lumineers — “The Lumineers” (2012)

Decca

The happy folk of The Lumineers carries through this entire record, but “Flowers In Your Hair” is sure to put a smile of your face.

Listen to it here.

91. The Shins — “Oh, Inverted World” (2001)

Sub Pop

Sometimes creepy, sometimes sad, and always refreshing, some of The Shins’ best tracks – “Caring Is Creepy” and “New Slang” among them – can be found on “Oh, Inverted World.”

Listen to it here.

92. The Smiths — “The Queen is Dead” (1986)

Rough Trade

“There’s arguably case for each one of The Smith’s four albums to appear in this list, but ‘The Queen Is Dead’ is the best of them all – and quite simply one of the greatest albums ever made. It is the iconic Mancunian band at the absolute peak of the powers, combining Morrissey’s poetry with Johnny Marr’s ethereal guitar. It is spellbinding from start to finish, and an album you won’t forget in a hurry.” – Adam Payne, Politics Reporter.

Listen to it here.

93. The Weeknd — “Beauty Behind The Madness” (2015)

Island

Dark and provocative throughout, “Often,” “Earned It,” and “The Hills” are the highlights on this modern R&B record.

Listen to it here.

94. Two Door Cinema Club — “Beacon” (2012)

Kitsuné

The Northern Irish indie rock band’s second studio album is nothing revolutionary, but it features the very likeable “Next Year” and the airy “The World Is Watching.”

Listen to it here.

95. U2 — “The Joshua Tree” (1987)

Island

It won the Album of the Year Grammy in 1988, and for good reason – this is a huge album, kicking off with “Where The Streets Have No Name” and slowing down to “With Or Without You.” It’s essential U2 listening.

Listen to it here.

96. Vampire Weekend — “Vampire Weekend” (2008)

XL Recordings

This chipper debut has everything you need to be cheered up – the sun-soaked sounds of “Mansard Roof,” “A-Punk,” “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa,” and “The Kids Don’t Stand A Chance” will give you the Vitamin D hit you may be lacking.

Listen to it here.

97. Vance Joy — “Nation of Two” (2018)

Liberation Music

Australian singer-songwriter James Gabriel Keogh moves beyond his “Riptide” fame with an album featuring new favourites like “Lay It On Me” and the stunning “I’m With You.”

Listen to it here.

98. Paul McCartney and Wings — “Band on the Run” (1973)

Apple

Paul McCartney’s Wings wasn’t always good, but “Band On The Run” is a classic – both its title track and “Jet” would have been well at home on any Beatles album.

Listen to it here.

99. Years & Years — “Communion” (2015)

Polydor

This album is moodier than you’d expect after hearing singles like “Shine” and “King” – listen to “Real” and “Without” for a better idea of what the band is about.

Listen to it here.

100. Young The Giant — “Young the Giant” (2011)

Roadrunner

The self-titled debut is, but simply, really good – explosive beats like “My Body” and “Cough Syrup” were made for singing out the car window on a road trip.

Listen to it here.

101. Zero 7 — “RECORD” (2010)

Atlantic

The low-energy melodies on this compilation album are the definition of chill (and would be well placed in the bedroom), particularly the rousing “Destiny,” “Somersault,” and “In The Waiting Line.”

Listen to it here.

