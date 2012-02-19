All Three New York City Tabloids Run Same Jeremy Lin Headline Following Knicks Loss

Jeremy Lin and the New York Knicks hit a bump in the road last night when their 7-game winning streak came to a halt with a loss to the New Orleans Hornets.



And in a world where everybody is trying to outdo each other with clever Jeremy Lin puns, the three New York City tabloids (Daily News, New York Post, Newsday) were unable to come up with anything original as all three ran the same back-page headline this morning.

Click on the image for a larger version…

