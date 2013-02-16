Influential Tech Site AllThingsD Is In Discussions With Its Parent Company News Corp

Photo: Asa Mathat, All Things Digital

Influential tech blog AllThingsD might leave its parent News Corp., Peter Lauria and Nadia Damouni at Reuters report.AllThingsD is led by Kara Swisher and Walt Mossberg. They have developed the site within News Corp. as a standalone property. According to Reuters, it is a profitable venture, probably largely due to its conference business.



The D Conferences attract the biggest names in technology year after year and are must-attend events for anyone in the industry.

AllThingsD’s contract with News Corp is up at the end of the year. Right now Mossberg and Swisher are working on a business plan for the future for News Corp. At the same time, there is inbound interest in buying the property from a variety of sources, says Reuters.

For what it’s worth, when AllThingsD’s contract has been up for renewal in the past, these sorts of rumours have kicked up. There has always been some tension between AllThingsD and its parents.

We’re poking around to see if we can add anything to the story. If we can, we’ll let you know.

