CONFIRMED: Apple's Holding An Event In September -- Likely For The iPhone 5!

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images

Following up on iMore’s report that Apple will announce its new iPhone on September 12, All Things D and several other sources hav confirmed the date.All Things D wouldn’t go as far to say it’s an iPhone event, but others have.



The Verge says Apple will announced the new iPhone on September 12. So does Jim Dalrymple of the Loop.

All this news comes after the recent leak of what appears to be a new housing for a redesigned iPhone.

