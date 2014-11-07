All The World's Most Expensive Homes, Ranked

Want a quick glance at the most expensive private residences in the world?

CompareCamp put together the beautiful infographic below and kindly let us share it. No surprise to see Buckingham Palace at the top, but the 27-storeys of outrageous digs belonging to the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, aren’t too far behind it in terms of value.

Other residential facts to note while you’re grazing and dreaming:

• Oprah’s $85M mansion rules the category of the most expensive celebrity homes

• Which private house requires as much as 600 staff to run it on a daily basis?

• How much does Corleone’s villa from the Godfather cost in real life?

Image credit: CompareCamp.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.