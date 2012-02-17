All The World's Countries Ranked By How Expensive It Is To Advertise There On Facebook

Nanigans, a company that offers Facebook ad campaign management, ranked the world’s countries on the cost-per-click of targeting the people who live there. The data is drawn from 175 billion impressions managed by Nanigans in 2011.



Note that reaching people in the U.S. isn’t that expensive compared to consumers in Norway, the Netherlands and New Zealand. Click here for a full-size version.

Photo: Nanigans, with permission

