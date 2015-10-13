The World's 50 Best Bars list is out -- and Sydney's got a top 10 hangout

Facebook/Dead Rabbit NYC New York’s The Dead Rabbit is North America’s best bar, according to the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

For the fourth year running, London’s Artesian maintained its No. 1 status on The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Organised by Drinks International magazine, the global bar awards ceremony is now in its fifth year. Apart from Artesian, New York’s PDT is the only bar to ever claim the top spot; it was named the world’s best bar in 2011.

This year’s top 50 spanned 27 cities in 19 countries, with 23 of the chosen bars hailing from Europe and 14 making a strong showing for the US.

Facebook/Artesian Artesian’s upscale take on the classic ‘Sex on the Beach.’

Sitting at No. 2 and earning the title of North America’s best bar is New York’s venerable The Dead Rabbit, an Irish pub located in the Financial District and owned by two Belfast natives. The Wall Street favourite was also voted second best in the world (and best in North America) on the 2014 list.

As for the rest of the top five, it’s a London vs. New York throwdown, with London’s Nightjar, New York’s Employees Only, and London’s American Bar nabbing the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Miami’s treasured The Broken Shaker (a James Beard Award semi-finalist) shot up from No. 22 to No. 14, while Chicago’s forward-thinking The Aviary Bar fell from 13th place to 29th.

The awards are based on a poll of over 400 industry professionals. Each voter names five exemplary bars in order of preference (two must be international) and a single pollster spends months weighting and narrowing the list of bars — which this year amounted to 542 — down to the top 50.

Here’s a full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars:

