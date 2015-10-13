The World's 50 Best Bars list is out -- and Sydney's got a top 10 hangout

April Walloga
The dead rabbitFacebook/Dead Rabbit NYCNew York’s The Dead Rabbit is North America’s best bar, according to the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

For the fourth year running, London’s Artesian maintained its No. 1 status on The World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Organised by Drinks International magazine, the global bar awards ceremony is now in its fifth year. Apart from Artesian, New York’s PDT is the only bar to ever claim the top spot; it was named the world’s best bar in 2011.

This year’s top 50 spanned 27 cities in 19 countries, with 23 of the chosen bars hailing from Europe and 14 making a strong showing for the US.

ArtesianFacebook/ArtesianArtesian’s upscale take on the classic ‘Sex on the Beach.’

Sitting at No. 2 and earning the title of North America’s best bar is New York’s venerable The Dead Rabbit, an Irish pub located in the Financial District and owned by two Belfast natives. The Wall Street favourite was also voted second best in the world (and best in North America) on the 2014 list.

As for the rest of the top five, it’s a London vs. New York throwdown, with London’s Nightjar, New York’s Employees Only, and London’s American Bar nabbing the third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively.

Miami’s treasured The Broken Shaker (a James Beard Award semi-finalist) shot up from No. 22 to No. 14, while Chicago’s forward-thinking The Aviary Bar fell from 13th place to 29th.

The awards are based on a poll of over 400 industry professionals. Each voter names five exemplary bars in order of preference (two must be international) and a single pollster spends months weighting and narrowing the list of bars — which this year amounted to 542 — down to the top 50.

Here’s a full list of The World’s 50 Best Bars:

  1. The Artesian, London
  2. Dead Rabbit, New York
  3. Nightjar, London
  4. Employees Only, New York
  5. American Bar, London
  6. The Baxter Inn, Sydney
  7. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore
  8. Happiness Forgets, London
  9. Connaught Bar, London
  10. Black Pearl, Melbourne
  11. Attaboy, New York
  12. Candelaria, Paris
  13. High Five, Tokyo
  14. Broken Shaker, Miami
  15. Canon, Seattle
  16. Buck & Breck, Berlin
  17. Imperial Craft, Tel Aviv
  18. Lobster Bar, Hong Kong
  19. Le Lion Bar de Paris, Hamburg, Germany
  20. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City
  21. The Jerry Thomas Project, Rome
  22. The Clumsies, Athens
  23. Maison Premiere, New York
  24. Elephant Bar, NoMad Hotel, New York
  25. The Everleigh, Melbourne
  26. White Lyan, London
  27. Beaufort Bar, London
  28. Bulletin Place, Sydney
  29. Aviary, Chicago
  30. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
  31. Smuggler’s Cove, San Francisco
  32. Delicatessen, Moscow
  33. Door 74, Amsterdam
  34. Ruby, Copenhagen
  35. Manhattan, Singapore
  36. NoMad Bar, NoMad Hotel, New York
  37. PDT, New York
  38. Mace, New York
  39. Quinary, Hong Kong
  40. Trick Dog, San Francisco
  41. 69 Colebrooke Row, London
  42. Dry Martini, Barcelona
  43. Schumann’s, Munich
  44. Zuma Dubai, Dubai
  45. La Factoria, Old San Juan
  46. Nottingham Forest, Milan, Italy
  47. Tommy’s, San Francisco
  48. Lost & Found, Cyprus
  49. Little Red Door, Paris
  50. Dandelyan, London

