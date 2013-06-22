All The Ways Facebook Has Ripped Off Twitter

Facebook is becoming notorious for copying features from popular apps and services.



The social networking giant ripped off Foursquare with its launch of Facebook Places, copied self-destructing photo and video app Snapchat with Facebook Poke, and just recently copied Twitter’s Vine by integrating video into Instagram.

Facebook, just a couple of years older than Twitter, seems to get a lot of inspiration from its younger social networking competitor.

