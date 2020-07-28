39 of the worst, most problematic moments from 'The Kissing Booth 2'

Marcos Cruz/Netflix ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ is a Netflix original rom-com.

Netflix recently released “The Kissing Booth 2” and, like the first film, it garnered a lot of buzz.

Like the original movie, the sequel includes a fair number of problematic moments and cringeworthy rom-com clichés.

The film centres on Elle’s long-distance relationship with Noah and her friendship with Lee, but so many obstacles, montages, and ridiculous scenarios get in the way.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix’s long-awaited sequel to “The Kissing Booth 2” debuted on Friday.

Just like the first movie that dropped in 2018, this divisive rom-com is full of romantic hurdles, questionable plot points, and plenty of cringeworthy moments.

Here are some of the worst, most problematic moments from “The Kissing Booth 2.”

Warning: This slideshow contains spoilers for “The Kissing Booth 2.”

Elle and Noah spent the entire summer together, alone, at his parent’s beach house.

Netflix Joey King and Jacob Elordi in ‘The Kissing Booth 2.’

This movie starts with a recap of what’s happened since viewers last saw Elle, and those watching may correctly anticipate that they will be shown a fast-paced montage in the same style as the first film.

Although the montage style is fun, the events in them always seem to be less than believable.

Somehow, even though this is the summer before Elle’s senior year of high school, she is not working, or completing an internship, or doing anything to boost her college applications. (Which is especially surprising since she later applies to an Ivy League college).

Instead, she spends the summer with Noah at his parent’s beach house, without any parental supervision.

This is especially odd because it means Elle spends most of the summer without seeing her best friend, and Noah’s brother, Lee until after Noah leaves for college. She then proceeds to cram a ton of activity in with Lee in the final weeks of summer.

Lee gets a “super buff bod” over the summer, which Elle feels the need to point out.

Netflix Joel Courtney in ‘The Kissing Booth 2.’

Just like Noah, Lee also magically grows up to have a muscular frame in high school, despite never being shown working out.

Elle’s description of her best friend’s appearance as a “super buff bod” feels out of place, as Lee is usually described as being a goofy, cheerful guy, not brawny. Lee’s new “buffness” is also never mentioned again, so Elle’s comments here don’t seem to serve any purpose.

We learn about Lee and Elle’s college rule, which doesn’t seem like a healthy one.

Netflix Lee and Elle have a list of best-friend rules.

Just two minutes into this movie, we are treated to what actually feels like one of the best moments of the film: a real look at the best-friend rule sheet.

Elle also explains rule number 19 – the very unpractical “always go to the same school” rule, which is partially behind her decision to go to Berkeley, where Lee also wants to attend.

Ultimately, it seems a bit unwise to choose a school based on the fact that your friend wants to go there. Hopefully, Elle also looked at the school’s programs, tuition, and location.

Elle almost sends an explicit photo to Noah.

Netflix Like in the first movie, Elle is put in situations where she is scantily clothed.

One annoying and unnecessary feature of the first movie was the frequent use of random plotlines to show Elle half-naked as much as possible.

Less than three minutes into the sequel, Elle is shown seemingly topless and posing for a photo, making it seem as though this sequel will yet again frequently objectify Elle.

Thankfully, Elle chooses not to send the photo.

To avoid seeming clingy, Elle decides not to text Noah saying she misses him.

Netflix Elle and Noah are in a long-distance relationship.

Despite being in a committed relationship with Noah, Elle deletes a text she wants to send him that reads “I miss you so much.”

She does this to avoid seeming clingy, which is quite odd because sending a text saying you miss the person you’re in a long-distance relationship with sounds pretty standard.

Lee gives Elle a tiny skirt to remind her of last year’s wardrobe mishap … which involved her being groped.

Netflix It seemed unnecessary to call back to the problematic scene from the first movie.

On the first day of school in the previous movie, Elle is forced to wear a uniform skirt she has outgrown after her uniform pants rip.

A random classmate grabs Elle’s butt when she wears the tiny skirt, which leads to one of the more problematic scenes from the first movie.

Lee was protective of and kind to Elle in the first movie, so mocking a moment where Elle felt uncomfortable feels especially out of place and unnecessary here.

Elle’s relationship doubts seem to be worsened by a comment one of the OMG Girls makes.

Netflix The OMG Girls are the high school’s popular clique.

Like most of the school, the popular OMG Girls (Olivia, Mia, and Gwyneth) heard a rumour that Elle and Noah broke up after he graduated and went to Harvard.

When Elle corrects them and says that she and Noah are still together, the girls tell her that a breakup is inevitable due to how difficult long-distance relationships are.

Despite having always looked down on these girls throughout the previous film and this one, Elle seems to be seriously concerned about what they have to say.

Noah is bothered by Elle not answering his texts, even though he surely knows that she’s in school.

Netflix Noah gets upset that Elle doesn’t respond to him during the school day.

Noah’s possessiveness of Elle was a running theme in the first movie, and that hasn’t changed by the beginning of the sequel.

When Elle doesn’t answer his message during the school day, Noah sends her a double text while she’s in class.

His texts seem to be asking why she hasn’t answered, which is especially odd since he went to the same high school and should definitely know that she’s currently in school.

Sure, there’s a time difference between Boston (where Noah is) and California (where Elle is) – but this is never mentioned. And it’s not tricky to do the maths.

Noah pretends to be Elle’s dad and calls the school to get her on the phone with him during her class.

Netflix Noah is still possessive of Elle in the second film.

In case audiences needed confirmation that Noah is still overly possessive of Elle, we get a clear answer on that less than 10 minutes into the movie.

Elle is told that her father called the office, but when she leaves class to pick up the call, it’s actually Noah, who called her school pretending to be her father just to ask why she’s been guarded over text.

There’s no clear reasoning behind why he has to call her at this exact moment instead of just waiting until she’s out of school.

Pretending to be her father to get Elle to pick up his call also feels incredibly manipulative, but the movie plays it off as a fun moment where Elle has to pretend she’s talking to her dad and not her boyfriend.

When the school year starts, Elle has only applied to one college and doesn’t plan on applying to more.

Netflix Elle wants to go to the University of California, Berkeley at the beginning of the film.

High-school seniors are commonly advised to apply to multiple colleges and universities to give them more options in case their no. 1 choice rejects them. This has become common practice, even as the college admission process has changed over the years.

Yet Elle doesn’t seem to have heard this advice. She tells Noah during a video chat that she has only applied to one college because that’s the only one she wants to go to.

Noah actually gives her good advice here by telling her to apply to more schools, but of course, he’s only telling her this because he wants her to apply to schools near him.

Elle decides to apply to other schools without telling Lee, even though lying to him was a huge part of what caused their fight in the first movie.

Netflix Elle and Lee lie to each other despite their list of rules.

Lee was mad at Elle in the first movie for breaking the rule about not dating a best friend’s relative, but he seemed to be most angry about the fact that Elle lied to him about it.

Despite this, Elle decides once again to lie to Lee, this time by declining to tell him that she’s applying to schools other than the one they both agreed to go to.

As any teen-movie viewer knows, lies like this can only stay secret for so long before causing a dramatic fight.

Lee later discovers that Elle was lying to him when he finds college brochures in her bag and is predictably upset. This adds even more tension to a Thanksgiving dinner where nearly everyone is mad at Elle.

Elle graphically details how attractive she finds the new student for several minutes over the school’s intercom system.

Netflix The scene was intercut with scenes of Lee sprinting across the high school.

Marco’s arrival at the high school is introduced by the OMG Girls, who are all talking about how attractive he is at lunch.

When another student shows Elle a video of Marco working out, Elle gives a very detailed, objectifying reaction, talking at length about how attractive she finds him and what she would like to do with his body.

Of course, the student Elle was talking to doesn’t tell Elle that the school’s announcement microphone is on behind her, so everyone at school can hear her.

Lee tries to stop it as soon as he realises what is going on, but he has to run across the largest high-school campus I’ve ever seen in a film – tripping over every surface imaginable.

Naturally, this also all occurs during her principal’s birthday party, just to add even more unbelievable chaos to the lengthy montage.

After seeing a girl with Noah’ and his friends, Elle takes to social media to find out as much as she can about her.

Netflix Elle stalks Chloe on social media after seeing her in Noah’s dorm.

Elle’s first introduction to Noah’s friend, Chloe, is through video chat when she appears in Noah’s room. Noah has several guy friends over too because the entire group is getting ready to go out for karaoke, making Chloe’s presence not all that suspicious.

Elle still goes out of her way to find Chloe’s social media page and begins what will be a very long journey of feeling insecure about Chloe’s relationship with Noah.

Oddly enough, mixed between photos of Elle and Noah on his profile are photos of Noah with Chloe and his other friends. Did she really never notice them on her boyfriend’s Instagram before?

Elle and her dad discuss affordable college options, a practical conversation that perhaps should have happened before her senior year of high school.

Netflix Elle is pretty behind on preparing for college applications.

After Noah tells Elle she should apply to more schools, Elle asks her dad whether they can afford a private college.

Her dad understandably tells Elle that paying for college will be difficult, especially since he also needs to save money to send her younger brother to school as well.

It is an important, practical conversation to see onscreen, but this definitely feels like something Elle and her father should have discussed earlier in her high-school career to allow Elle more time to make a financial plan for college.

Elle and Noah are served alcohol more than once despite being underage.

Netflix Noah and Elle go out drinking during her Harvard visit.

Noah is a freshman in college and Elle is a senior in high school, meaning neither of them is 21 years old – the minimum legal drinking age in the US).

Yet, when Elle visits Noah at school there are scenes of the two of them getting drunk at a bar and drinking alcohol at a fancy restaurant.

When they go to the bar, there’s a somewhat playful moment where Elle is asked for her ID, but ultimately the bartender doesn’t take any issue with it. He doesn’t even question Noah’s age.

The scene is part of a montage of Elle’s visit, making it pretty unnecessary to the storyline, and it seems odd to condone underage drinking so blatantly.

Elle is convinced that Noah and Chloe are having an affair after finding an earring under his bed and reading their text conversation.

Netflix Elle jumps to conclusions about Noah and Chloe.

Finding another girl’s earring under Noah’s bed makes Elle believe he may be cheating on her. This theory is only reinforced when she reads his text messages with Chloe.

Although the messages are later confirmed to just be banter between friends, since the two aren’t actually having an affair, some of the texts are overly flirtatious, making Elle’s reaction understandable.

Still, instead of going through his texts and storming off back to California, she could’ve been upfront about her concerns.

Instead of confronting Noah about any of this, Elle vaguely complains about him being around college girls.

Netflix The long-distance relationship makes Elle insecure.

Elle doesn’t immediately confront Noah about the earring she found. Instead, she says she’s just not used to seeing him around college girls.

She’s further bothered when he mentions Chloe by name, even though this is the only girl we saw from his college friend group.

Though Elle was indeed complaining about Chloe through her vague remark, she’s bothered that Noah is able to realise this, and takes it as further proof that something is happening between Noah and Chloe.

Marco pretends he has no interest in entering the dance competition, but he is very easily convinced.

Netflix Lee convinces Marco to compete with Elle.

Marco needs to be convinced by Lee to take part in the dance tournament with a $US50,000 prize, even though by this point, we already know that Marco is the one who was able to beat Elle and Lee’s high score on their favourite arcade game.

He’s clearly skilled at the game, and we later see that Marco really does enjoy dancing, so it’s not clear why he would initially need to be talked into the idea. The only thing that comes to mind is his uncomfortable relationship with Elle that starts after her PA announcement about his body.

This is a minor plotline in the film, but it’s annoying to watch since this movie is already full of drama. Anything that would have cut the over-two-hour runtime down would have been a blessing.

Elle gives Lee bad dating advice, which he follows, and it ends up helping him win Rachel back.

Netflix Lee makes a very public announcement declaring his love for Rachel.

Lee forgets a date he has with Rachel while practicing with Elle for the dance tournament.

Rachel is understandably upset about being stood up, but Elle tells Lee he can just “come up with something” to fix the situation.

Couples therapists have actually talked about how problematic portrayals of big, romantic gestures in films are as they fail to solve relationship problems.

But Lee’s plan to tell Rachel he loves her over the school’s announcement system somehow works and brings the couple back together.

When Rachel takes Lee back, she does so thinking Elle’s clinginess won’t be a problem anymore, but Lee lies about having talked to Elle.

Netflix There is a lot of lying and deceiving throughout the film.

When Rachel takes Lee back, one of her conditions is that Lee has to talk to Elle about giving the couple some time alone together.

Lee tells her that he’s spoken to Elle about this, which is a lie.

This definitely felt like one of the most frustrating moments in the entire movie, since plenty of later conflicts would have been avoided if Lee just spoke to Elle about this like he told Rachel he did.

The OMG Girls’ only purpose in this movie seems to be to make Elle feel insecure about her long-distance relationship.

Netflix The OMG Girls make comments about Elle’s relationship throughout the movie.

The OMG Girls were pretty one-dimensional in the first movie, but in the sequel, they barely serve any purpose at all.

The girls’ only contribution to the plot seems to be to tell Elle how hot Marco is and consistently tell Elle that her relationship with Noah won’t work out.

Earlier in the movie, this happens when they tell Elle that long-distance relationships never work.

During this lunch scene, they show Elle pictures of Noah and Chloe hanging out, seemingly just to make Elle feel even more insecure about her relationship with Noah.

Noah argues that Elle shouldn’t suspect him cheating on her despite his past, but he hasn’t really been the best boyfriend to her.

Netflix Jacob Elordi in ‘The Kissing Booth 2.’

When Elle asks Noah about the earring she found, he replies by asking if he’s ever given her a reason to doubt him.

This seems like a bizarre question for him to ask since the previous movie has already shown Noah being less than forthright in his interactions with Elle.

Some examples: He told the guys in their school that no one was allowed to date Elle, he was fine sneaking around with Elle behind Lee’s back, and the place he took her when they were caught in the rain was actually a spot he used to hook up with other girls, too.

Noah complains that he is annoyed with Elle for judging him based on past relationships, but it feels more as though she was judging him based on her own experiences with him.

Lee fakes an injury to get out of the dance competition instead of just talking to Elle about it.

Netflix Lee pretends to get hurt so that Marco will take his place in the competition.

Lee’s altruistic reasoning behind this is that he knows Marco is a stronger dancer, and that if Elle competes with Marco instead of him, she’s more likely to actually win the competition.

He pretended to be injured since he didn’t think Elle would be willing to compete with someone else unless she was forced to.

After getting caught, however, Lee confesses that he also faked his injury to give himself more time to spend alone with Rachel without having to actually talk to Elle about this.

Elle is harsh with Marco during their dance practices, despite the fact that he’s really only doing this as a favour to her.

Netflix Elle gets angry with Marco for no reason.

With a monetary prize on the line that could help her afford college, Elle wants to do the best she can in the dance competition.

However, she inexplicably treats Marco with contempt during their early practice sessions. At one point, Elle is so angry that Marco isn’t as focused on winning as she is that she says he should quit.

This feels a bit out of character for Elle, who isn’t usually this short-tempered, but also just doesn’t make any sense. Marco is doing this competition as a favour to Elle, and if he actually did quit, Elle wouldn’t have a shot at competing at all.

Elle compares her trying not to date her best friend’s brother to a fellow classmate not wanting to come out as gay and ask one of his friends out.

Netflix The movie has a problematic side story about a gay couple.

Ollie was one of Elle and Lee’s classmates in the first movie, but he didn’t have any significant moments.

In the sequel, Elle sees Ollie smile at their fellow classmate Miles and realises that Ollie is falling for him. Ollie is reluctant to confess his crush to anyone, but Elle assures him that she understands what he’s going through because … she was hiding hooking up with Noah the previous year.

Although Elle being there for Ollie while he struggles with his feelings for Miles is kind of sweet, acting as though she completely understands his concerns about coming out is a bit of a stretch.

It ruins what would otherwise have been a sweet, emotional moment between friends.

Lee excludes Rachel, and prioritises Elle, for much of the film, but failing to inform her that they changed their group costume was extra harsh.

Netflix The trio was supposed to dress up as a s’more, but Lee and Elle changed the plan at the last second.

Rachel is not a priority to Lee during a huge portion of the film.

We see Lee letting Elle take the front seat on their drive to school, Lee forgetting a date with Rachel while hanging out with Elle, and Lee and Elle getting so wrapped up in conversations with each other that Rachel ends a date early because she feels like the third wheel.

Rachel is excluded yet again at the Halloween dance after Lee and Elle changed their trio costume idea from a s’more to Ghostbusters without remembering to tell her.

Rachel feels even more left out when Lee and Elle do a choreographed dance together in front of the entire party without attempting to include her at all.

She’s left to watch from the sidelines while dressed as a giant marshmallow.

Lee lying to Rachel about talking to Elle causes a huge issue between Rachel and Elle.

Netflix Rachel and Elle fight during the Halloween dance.

As viewers likely expected, Lee lying to Rachel about talking to Elle backfires.

Rachel, trusting that Lee was telling the truth about having spoken to Elle, assumes that Elle is just ignoring the conversation they had and refusing to give the couple any time alone. When Elle assures Rachel that she doesn’t know what she is talking about, Rachel then assumes that Elle is the one lying to her, not Lee.

Again, all of this could have been avoided if Lee had just spoken to Elle like he told Rachel he did.

The dance competition Elle and Marco are competing in is a massive, arena-style event.

Netflix The event seems ridiculously huge.

Dance Dance Mania -the film’s knockoff version of Dance Dance Revolution – plays a big role in both movies, but fans were probably still surprised by the grandeur of the dance competition in the sequel.

The arena the competition takes place in is huge, and there is an impressive audience (of 2,000 extras, according to Netflix) gathered to watch. The stage even has fire and sparklers shooting up during the dances.

For much of the film, viewers see Elle and Lee, and then Elle and Marco, preparing for the competition at their local arcade – a rather unglamorous location – which makes the big reveal of the competition rather alarming.

Furthermore, everyone in the competition is taking it very seriously with their well-choreographed routines and elaborate costumes.

This scene is pretty ridiculous and dramatic for a random arcade-game competition.

After avoiding the temptation during earlier scenes, Elle and Marco kiss during the dance competition, in front of a huge crowd and a livestream.

Netflix Marco and Elle end up winning the dance competition.

There are several moments in the film where Elle and Marco seem like they will kiss, such as when they slow dance during the Halloween party and during one of their intense dance practices.

Despite not giving in to this temptation at any of these earlier moments, Elle leans in and kisses Marco at the dance competition, on stage, in front of a huge crowd.

Of course, Noah surprised Elle by coming to the competition and sees this happen, as does Lee, who’s watching the livestream. Naturally, Elle doesn’t see that Noah is in the audience until after the kiss.

For someone who was very concerned and hurt by thinking her boyfriend was cheating on her, she doesn’t seem to put a lot of thought into publicly cheating on him.

Viewers who are already fed up with the amount of drama going on here may want to switch to cuter rom-coms instead, since the tension only continues to grow after this point.

All the lies told throughout this movie fall apart, leading to an unbearably tense and awkward Thanksgiving dinner.

Netflix Chloe’s presence makes an already awkward holiday meal even tenser.

By Thanksgiving, Lee has found out that Elle applied to multiple colleges, Elle has realised that the earring she found in Noah’s room belongs to Chloe, Rachel is still mad at Elle (thinking that Elle ignored the conversation that Lee never actually had with her), and Elle has kissed Marco in front of Noah.

As if all of the above wouldn’t make for a tense enough meal, Chloe actually shows up for Thanksgiving dinner – even though there’s seemingly no reason for her to have flown across the country to Noah’s family’s house.

Later, Chloe tells Elle that Noah asked her to Thanksgiving so that she and Elle could become friends, which adds another layer of cringe.

Regardless of how shaky the reasoning is for why Chloe is at this dinner, her inclusion definitely adds even more tension to the already volatile group dynamic.

Lee finds out that Rachel overheard the conversation between Elle and Lee at their birthday party in the first film.

Netflix Meganne Young as Rachel.

Lee finally accepts that Elle and Noah have a right to be together at their birthday party toward the end of the first movie. Elle tearfully tells Lee that being best friends doesn’t give them the right to control who the other person dates.

To make her point clear, Elle asks Lee what he would do if she disliked his girlfriend, Rachel. When he replies that he would break up with her, Elle tells Lee that that’s not what they should have to do.

This all happened in the first movie, but it isn’t revealed until the sequel that Rachel actually overheard the entire conversation.

Although this helps explain why Rachel is so insecure about her relationship with Lee, it’s a little concerning that she never thought to bring this conversation up with her boyfriend.

Elle confronts Noah about cheating on her with Chloe during Thanksgiving dinner.

Netflix Molly Ringwald played Noah and Lee’s mother in the films.

This Thanksgiving dinner – which has already made Rachel run out in tears – gets even more strained when Elle decides that this is the time to confront Noah about Chloe’s earring.

Earlier in the movie, she asked him about the earring, but Noah insisted he didn’t know how anyone’s earring got in his room. After some Instagram sleuthing, Elle realises that the earring definitely belongs to Chloe, which makes all the excuses Noah gave (such as the earring being there before he moved in) seem impossible.

Elle decides that Thanksgiving dinner, in front of her family, his family, and of course, Chloe, is the right time to finally confront him about this. She whips out the earring (seemingly from thin air) and presents to the table for dramatic flair.

Elle’s father and Lee’s mother look appropriately shocked at this, a fair reaction to have when someone accuses someone else of cheating in the middle of a holiday dinner.

After breaking up, Lee and Rachel are tricked into kissing each other while blindfolded.

Netflix The charity kissing booth is back again in the sequel.

The use of blindfolds with the kissing booth was a weird part of the first movie, as it’s not really clear why the people volunteering to be kissed can’t see the person kissing them.

The second movie continues this tradition, and yet again, the blindfolds are used as a plot device to force a kiss between two characters.

In this movie, both Lee and Rachel end up blindfolded in front of each other at the booth after their friends and other classmates – who, for some reason, are invested in their relationship – devise a plan to get them back together.

This moment is not only super manipulative but also made worse by the fact that Lee and Rachel get back together because of it, despite their reconciliation being the idea of their classmates rather than a decision they come to themselves.

Ollie and Miles finally kiss in a surprisingly grand moment.

Netflix The kissing-booth scene also involves a dramatic kiss between Ollie and Miles.

Other than Ollie confessing his feelings for Miles to Elle on the beach, this plotline went unnoticed for much of the film.

It isn’t until Ollie gets ready to kiss a girl at the kissing booth that he decides to walk away from the booth and go kiss Miles instead.

This gives these two characters their romantic moment, and, thankfully, it wasn’t blindfolded.

However, it still seems a little problematic that Elle put Ollie in the awkward position of working the kissing booth after he came out to her.

Although the kiss is ultimately a sweet moment, and Ollie is a likable character, neither he nor Miles are given much personality outside of their feelings for each other, so viewers looking for quality LGBTQ characters should probably check these movies out instead.

Elle tries to get to the airport before Noah leaves, but Noah has already left to find her at the kissing booth.

Netflix Elle and Noah are saved from another dramatic airport scene.

The sequel has a longer running time than the first movie, which perhaps could’ve been fixed slightly if characters didn’t have to waste time running around trying to apologise for all of the issues they keep making worse.

One clear waste of time, however, is Elle racing to the airport to apologise to Noah before his plane takes off. Noah, of course, has already left the airport by the time she gets there to find her.

Once the two text each other, they arrange to meet at “their place,” something they could have done earlier to save time and avoid this confusion in the first place.

Elle works on her college admission essay throughout the entire movie, which seems odd since she’s already applied to some schools.

Netflix There doesn’t seem to be any deadline for college applications.

Elle’s final draft of her college-admission essay is revealed through a voice-over montage intercut with scenes of her preparing for graduation.

Although it is nice to finally hear the finished result of the essay she has been writing throughout the movie, it does seem odd that she’d rewrite the essay so many times since it was surely due far earlier.

We also saw her mail out her Berkeley application before the school year started, but the person working in admissions is somehow reading her updated letter in the montage.

Instead of really answering the prompt “What do you want to be in five years?”, Elle decides to list off the people in her life she wishes to emulate – which is unique, but not super straightforward.

The close group of friends casually discusses their college plans after graduation — seemingly for the first time.

Netflix Most high schoolers have to decide where they want to go to college by May 1.

The film skips much of Lee and Elle’s second semester of senior year, but it still seems very odd that the close-knit friend group is discussing their college plans for the first time after their high-school graduation – which was likely in late May or June.

May 1 is known as National College Decision Day because it’s the deadline for high-school students to decide where they are going in the fall, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Elle, who still hasn’t decided where she’s going after graduation.

Though Elle tells everyone that she’s been waitlisted at the schools she applied to, the final scene of this movie shows us that she was accepted to both.

Netflix Elle got into Harvard and Berkeley.

Elle and Lee were both planning on going to Berkeley for college since that’s where their mothers went (and their rule, as mentioned, is that friends must go to the same school). However, Elle also applies to Harvard because of Noah.

Somehow, despite writing a last-minute essay that didn’t really answer the prompt, Elle gets into both prestigious schools.

What’s also frustrating is that Elle told her friends she was wait-listed from both schools, even though she got into them.

This final scene gives the movie an unsatisfying ending that clearly sets us up for a third film in the series where Elle will have to decide which school to go to – a conflict that will surely lead to even more drama in her life.

Elle, Noah, Lee, and Rachel all decide to spend the summer at a beach house together, and they race there in a rather risky manner.

Netflix The teens don’t seem to have a ton of parental supervision.

The two main couples deciding to spend the summer together will hopefully give Rachel and Elle time to get closer and let Lee catch up with his brother, who he really didn’t interact with throughout this movie.

On their way there, Noah suggests racing, leading him and Lee to both drive quickly along a narrow, winding road atop a cliff.

Thankfully, this happens without incident, but for a brief moment, this felt like a potential way for any of the four main characters to get hurt.

Maybe the idea of a brutal car crash feels unreasonable and out of place since this is a rom-com, but after the amount of unreal chaos in the film, anything felt possible.

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.