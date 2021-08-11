39 of the worst, most problematic moments from ‘The Kissing Booth 2’

- Like the first movie, “The Kissing Booth 2” includes problematic moments and cringeworthy clichés.
- So many obstacles, montages, and ridiculous scenarios get in the way of the already overplayed plot.
- Elle thinks Noah is cheating on her, so instead of talking it out, she finds a new boy to crush on.
Although the montage style is fun, the events in them always seem to be less than believable.
Somehow, even though this is the summer before Elle’s senior year of high school, she is not working, or completing an internship, or doing anything to boost her college applications. (Which is especially surprising since she later applies to an Ivy League college).
Instead, she spends the summer with Noah at his parent’s beach house, without any parental supervision.
This is especially odd because it means Elle spends most of the summer without seeing her best friend, and Noah’s brother, Lee until after Noah leaves for college. She then proceeds to cram a ton of activity in with Lee in the final weeks of summer.
Elle’s description of her best friend’s appearance as a “super buff bod” feels out of place, as Lee is usually described as being a goofy, cheerful guy, not brawny. Lee’s new “buffness” is also never mentioned again, so Elle’s comments here don’t seem to serve any purpose.
Elle also explains rule number 19 — the very unpractical “always go to the same school” rule, which is partially behind her decision to go to Berkeley, where Lee also wants to attend.
Ultimately, it seems a bit unwise to choose a school based on the fact that your friend wants to go there. Hopefully, Elle also looked at the school’s programs, tuition, and location.
Less than three minutes into the sequel, Elle is shown seemingly topless and posing for a photo, making it seem as though this sequel will yet again frequently objectify Elle.
Thankfully, Elle chooses not to send the photo.
She does this to avoid seeming clingy, which is quite odd because sending a text saying you miss the person you’re in a long-distance relationship with sounds pretty standard.
A random classmate grabs Elle’s butt when she wears the tiny skirt, which leads to one of the more problematic scenes from the first movie.
Lee was protective of and kind to Elle in the first movie, so mocking a moment where Elle felt uncomfortable feels especially out of place and unnecessary here.
When Elle corrects them and says that she and Noah are still together, the girls tell her that a breakup is inevitable due to how difficult long-distance relationships are.
Despite having always looked down on these girls throughout the previous film and this one, Elle seems to be seriously concerned about what they have to say.
When Elle doesn’t answer his message during the school day, Noah sends her a double text while she’s in class.
His texts seem to be asking why she hasn’t answered, which is especially odd since he went to the same high school and should definitely know that she’s currently in school.
Sure, there’s a time difference between Boston (where Noah is) and California (where Elle is) — but this is never mentioned. And it’s not tricky to do the math.
Elle is told that her father called the office, but when she leaves class to pick up the call, it’s actually Noah, who called her school pretending to be her father just to ask why she’s been guarded over text.
There’s no clear reasoning behind why he has to call her at this exact moment instead of just waiting until she’s out of school.
Pretending to be her father to get Elle to pick up his call also feels incredibly manipulative, but the movie plays it off as a fun moment where Elle has to pretend she’s talking to her dad and not her boyfriend.
Yet Elle doesn’t seem to have heard this advice. She tells Noah during a video chat that she has only applied to one college because that’s the only one she wants to go to.
Noah actually gives her good advice here by telling her to apply to more schools, but of course, he’s only telling her this because he wants her to apply to schools near him.
Despite this, Elle decides once again to lie to Lee, this time by declining to tell him that she’s applying to schools other than the one they both agreed to go to.
As any teen-movie viewer knows, lies like this can only stay secret for so long before causing a dramatic fight.
Lee later discovers that Elle was lying to him when he finds college brochures in her bag and is predictably upset. This adds even more tension to a Thanksgiving dinner where nearly everyone is mad at Elle.
When another student shows Elle a video of Marco working out, Elle gives a very detailed, objectifying reaction, talking at length about how attractive she finds him and what she would like to do with his body.
Of course, the student Elle was talking to doesn’t tell Elle that the school’s announcement microphone is on behind her, so everyone at school can hear her.
Lee tries to stop it as soon as he realizes what is going on, but he has to run across the largest high-school campus I’ve ever seen in a film — tripping over every surface imaginable.
Naturally, this also all occurs during her principal’s birthday party, just to add even more unbelievable chaos to the lengthy montage.
Elle still goes out of her way to find Chloe’s social media page and begins what will be a very long journey of feeling insecure about Chloe’s relationship with Noah.
Oddly enough, mixed between photos of Elle and Noah on his profile are photos of Noah with Chloe and his other friends. Did she really never notice them on her boyfriend’s Instagram before?
Her dad understandably tells Elle that paying for college will be difficult, especially since he also needs to save money to send her younger brother to school as well.
It is an important, practical conversation to see onscreen, but this definitely feels like something Elle and her father should have discussed earlier in her high-school career to allow Elle more time to make a financial plan for college.
Yet, when Elle visits Noah at school there are scenes of the two of them getting drunk at a bar and drinking alcohol at a fancy restaurant.
When they go to the bar, there’s a somewhat playful moment where Elle is asked for her ID, but ultimately the bartender doesn’t take any issue with it. He doesn’t even question Noah’s age.
The scene is part of a montage of Elle’s visit, making it pretty unnecessary to the storyline, and it seems odd to condone underage drinking so blatantly.
Although the messages are later confirmed to just be banter between friends, since the two aren’t actually having an affair, some of the texts are overly flirtatious, making Elle’s reaction understandable.
Still, instead of going through his texts and storming off back to California, she could’ve been upfront about her concerns.
She’s further bothered when he mentions Chloe by name, even though this is the only girl we saw from his college friend group.
Though Elle was indeed complaining about Chloe through her vague remark, she’s bothered that Noah is able to realize this, and takes it as further proof that something is happening between Noah and Chloe.
He’s clearly skilled at the game, and we later see that Marco really does enjoy dancing, so it’s not clear why he would initially need to be talked into the idea. The only thing that comes to mind is his uncomfortable relationship with Elle that starts after her PA announcement about his body.
This is a minor plotline in the film, but it’s annoying to watch since this movie is already full of drama. Anything that would have cut the over-two-hour runtime down would’ve been a blessing.
Rachel is understandably upset about being stood up, but Elle tells Lee he can just “come up with something” to fix the situation.
Couples therapists have actually talked about how problematic portrayals of big, romantic gestures in films are as they fail to solve relationship problems.
But Lee’s plan to tell Rachel he loves her over the school’s announcement system somehow works and brings the couple back together.
Lee tells her that he’s spoken to Elle about this, which is a lie.
This definitely felt like one of the most frustrating moments in the entire movie, since plenty of later conflicts would have been avoided if Lee just spoke to Elle about this like he told Rachel he did.
The girls’ only contribution to the plot seems to be to tell Elle how hot Marco is and consistently tell Elle that her relationship with Noah won’t work out.
Earlier in the movie, this happens when they tell Elle that long-distance relationships never work.
During this lunch scene, they show Elle pictures of Noah and Chloe hanging out, seemingly just to make Elle feel even more insecure about her relationship with Noah.
This seems like a bizarre question for him to ask since the previous movie has already shown Noah being less than forthright in his interactions with Elle.
Some examples: He told the guys in their school that no one was allowed to date Elle, he was fine sneaking around with Elle behind Lee’s back, and the place he took her when they were caught in the rain was actually a spot he used to hook up with other girls, too.
Noah complains that he is annoyed with Elle for judging him based on past relationships, but it feels more as though she was judging him based on her own experiences with him.
He pretended to be injured since he didn’t think Elle would be willing to compete with someone else unless she was forced to.
After getting caught, however, Lee confesses that he also faked his injury to give himself more time to spend alone with Rachel without having to actually talk to Elle about this.
However, she inexplicably treats Marco with contempt during their early practice sessions. At one point, Elle is so angry that Marco isn’t as focused on winning as she is that she says he should quit.
This feels a bit out of character for Elle, who isn’t usually this short-tempered, but also just doesn’t make any sense. Marco is doing this competition as a favor to Elle, and if he actually did quit, Elle wouldn’t have a shot at competing at all.
In the sequel, Elle sees Ollie smile at their fellow classmate Miles and realizes that Ollie is falling for him. Ollie is reluctant to confess his crush to anyone, but Elle assures him that she understands what he’s going through because … she was hiding hooking up with Noah the previous year.
Although Elle being there for Ollie while he struggles with his feelings for Miles is kind of sweet, acting as though she completely understands his concerns about coming out is a bit of a stretch.
It ruins what would otherwise have been a sweet, emotional moment between friends.
We see Lee letting Elle take the front seat on their drive to school, Lee forgetting a date with Rachel while hanging out with Elle, and Lee and Elle getting so wrapped up in conversations with each other that Rachel ends a date early because she feels like the third wheel.
Rachel is excluded yet again at the Halloween dance after Lee and Elle changed their trio costume idea from a s’more to Ghostbusters without remembering to tell her.
Rachel feels even more left out when Lee and Elle do a choreographed dance together in front of the entire party without attempting to include her at all.
She’s left to watch from the sidelines while dressed as a giant marshmallow.
Rachel, trusting that Lee was telling the truth about having spoken to Elle, assumes that Elle is just ignoring the conversation they had and refusing to give the couple any time alone. When Elle assures Rachel that she doesn’t know what she is talking about, Rachel then assumes that Elle is the one lying to her, not Lee.
Again, all of this could have been avoided if Lee had just spoken to Elle like he told Rachel he did.
The arena the competition takes place in is huge, and there is an impressive audience (of 2,000 extras, according to Netflix) gathered to watch. The stage even has fire and sparklers shooting up during the dances.
For much of the film, viewers see Elle and Lee, and then Elle and Marco, preparing for the competition at their local arcade — a rather unglamorous location — which makes the big reveal of the competition rather alarming.
Furthermore, everyone in the competition is taking it very seriously with their well-choreographed routines and elaborate costumes.
This scene is pretty ridiculous and dramatic for a random arcade-game competition.
Despite not giving in to this temptation at any of these earlier moments, Elle leans in and kisses Marco at the dance competition, on stage, in front of a huge crowd.
Of course, Noah surprised Elle by coming to the competition and sees this happen, as does Lee, who’s watching the livestream. Naturally, Elle doesn’t see that Noah is in the audience until after the kiss.
For someone who was very concerned and hurt by thinking her boyfriend was cheating on her, she doesn’t seem to put a lot of thought into publicly cheating on him.
Viewers who are already fed up with the amount of drama going on here may want to switch to cuter rom-coms instead, since the tension only continues to grow after this point.
As if all of the above wouldn’t make for a tense enough meal, Chloe actually shows up for Thanksgiving dinner — even though there’s seemingly no reason for her to have flown across the country to Noah’s family’s house.
Later, Chloe tells Elle that Noah asked her to Thanksgiving so that she and Elle could become friends, which adds another layer of cringe.
Regardless of how shaky the reasoning is for why Chloe is at this dinner, her inclusion definitely adds even more tension to the already volatile group dynamic.
To make her point clear, Elle asks Lee what he would do if she disliked his girlfriend, Rachel. When he replies that he would break up with her, Elle tells Lee that that’s not what they should have to do.
This all happened in the first movie, but it isn’t revealed until the sequel that Rachel actually overheard the entire conversation.
Although this helps explain why Rachel is so insecure about her relationship with Lee, it’s a little concerning that she never thought to bring this conversation up with her boyfriend.
Earlier in the movie, she asked him about the earring, but Noah insisted he didn’t know how anyone’s earring got in his room. After some Instagram sleuthing, Elle realizes that the earring definitely belongs to Chloe, which makes all the excuses Noah gave (such as the earring being there before he moved in) seem impossible.
Elle decides that Thanksgiving dinner, in front of her family, his family, and of course, Chloe, is the right time to finally confront him about this. She whips out the earring (seemingly from thin air) and presents to the table for dramatic flair.
Elle’s father and Lee’s mother look appropriately shocked at this, a fair reaction to have when someone accuses someone else of cheating in the middle of a holiday dinner.
The second movie continues this tradition, and yet again, the blindfolds are used as a plot device to force a kiss between two characters.
In this movie, both Lee and Rachel end up blindfolded in front of each other at the booth after their friends and other classmates — who, for some reason, are invested in their relationship — devise a plan to get them back together.
This moment is not only super manipulative but also made worse by the fact that Lee and Rachel get back together because of it, despite their reconciliation being the idea of their classmates rather than a decision they come to themselves.
It isn’t until Ollie gets ready to kiss a girl at the kissing booth that he decides to walk away from the booth and go kiss Miles instead.
This gives these two characters their romantic moment, and, thankfully, it wasn’t blindfolded.
But it still seems a little problematic that Elle put Ollie in the awkward position of working the kissing booth after he came out to her.
Although the kiss is ultimately a sweet moment, and Ollie is a likable character, neither he nor Miles are given much personality outside of their feelings for each other, so viewers looking for quality LGBTQ characters should probably check these movies out instead.
One clear waste of time, however, is Elle racing to the airport to apologize to Noah before his plane takes off. Noah, of course, has already left the airport by the time she gets there to find her.
Once the two text each other, they arrange to meet at “their place,” something they could have done earlier to save time and avoid this confusion in the first place.
Although it is nice to finally hear the finished result of the essay she has been writing throughout the movie, it does seem odd that she’d rewrite the essay so many times since it was surely due far earlier.
We also saw her mail out her Berkeley application before the school year started, but the person working in admissions is somehow reading her updated letter in the montage.
Instead of really answering the prompt “What do you want to be in five years?”, Elle decides to list off the people in her life she wishes to emulate — which is unique, but not super straightforward.
May 1 is known as National College Decision Day because it’s the deadline for high-school students to decide where they are going in the fall, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for Elle, who still hasn’t decided where she’s going after graduation.
Somehow, despite writing a last-minute essay that didn’t really answer the prompt, Elle gets into both prestigious schools.
What’s also frustrating is that Elle told her friends she was wait-listed from both schools, even though she got into them.
This final scene gives the movie an unsatisfying ending that clearly sets us up for a third film in the series where Elle will have to decide which school to go to — a conflict that will surely lead to even more drama in her life.
On their way there, Noah suggests racing, leading him and Lee to both drive quickly along a narrow, winding road atop a cliff.
Thankfully, this happens without incident, but for a brief moment, this felt like a potential way for any of the four main characters to get hurt.
Maybe the idea of a brutal car crash feels unreasonable and out of place since this is a rom-com, but after the amount of unreal chaos in the film, anything felt possible.
