Here's All The Stuff Cops Confiscated From Gizmodo Editor Jason Chen

San Mateo sheriffs broke into Gizmodo editor Jason Chen’s house last week.



They were there on a warrant, looking for evidence in their investigation into whether or not Jason, Gizmodo, or anybody else committed a crime obtaining a prototype of Apple’s upcoming iPhone.

The sheriffs took A LOT of stuff — mostly gadgets, of course — according to documents we’ve viewed.

Here’s the full catalogue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.