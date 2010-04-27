Here's All The Stuff Cops Confiscated From Gizmodo Editor Jason Chen

Nicholas Carlson
All The Stuff The Sheriffs Confiscated From Gizmodo Editor Jason Chen

San Mateo sheriffs broke into Gizmodo editor Jason Chen’s house last week.

They were there on a warrant, looking for evidence in their investigation into whether or not Jason, Gizmodo, or anybody else committed a crime obtaining a prototype of Apple’s upcoming iPhone.

The sheriffs took A LOT of stuff — mostly gadgets, of course — according to documents we’ve viewed.

Here’s the full catalogue.

So how did Gizmodo get the iPhone in the first place?

How Apple Conceals Prototype iPhones

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.