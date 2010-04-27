Here's All The Stuff Cops Confiscated From Gizmodo Editor Jason Chen

San Mateo sheriffs broke into Gizmodo editor Jason Chen’s house last week.
They were there on a warrant, looking for evidence in their investigation into whether or not Jason, Gizmodo, or anybody else committed a crime obtaining a prototype of Apple’s upcoming iPhone.
The sheriffs took A LOT of stuff — mostly gadgets, of course — according to documents we’ve viewed.
Here’s the full catalogue.
