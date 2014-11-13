All The Proof You Need That China's First Lady Peng Liyuan Wears The Pants

China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan stole all the headlines at this week’s APEC summit.

WeChat are now madly sharing this cute GIF of how she can control one of the world’s most powerful leaders, her husband and Chinese President Xi Jinping, with a single glance.

Or, as many are saying on WeChat, “set him to cleaning windows”.

Just two days ago, Peng was the centre of attention at the official leaders’ dinner in Beijing, after Russian President Vladimir Putin draped his coat over her in a moment of chivalry.

Note that Peng’s quick, but meaningful glance didn’t stretch to the Russian President.

(H/T to Shanghaiist)

