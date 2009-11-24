Ack! The Porn On Twitter Must Stop!

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/a337544b2b37944970e46000/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="britneyspears tbi" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

One of the things I like to do to when I wake up in the morning is grab my iPhone from the nightstand and scroll through the overnight activity on Twitter. It’s a fast way to catch up.But lately, it’s become a more perilous habit. That’s because all too often, I’ll open up Tweetie, tab over into my “mentions” stream, and BAM! There’s a tweet reading something along the lines of:

“@nichcarlson Come See Britney And Many More CeleBrities F—-d (Click the link at top right of my profile)”

Worse yet, the tweet is usually acompanied by a Twitter icon starring Britney Spears, eating what at first glance looks like a baby’s arm.

It’s a horrible way to wake up. It’s also an embarrassing thing to have pop up on TweetDeck at work.

Since anybody can “@reply” anyone on Twitter, the spam problem is obviously a tricky one. But one commonality I’ve noticed between all the accounts that spam me in this way is that they usually have zero followers, follow zero people, and have sent out hundreds of tweets in a short period of time. Surely there’s a pattern there Twitter could recognise.

If blocking accounts that follow this pattern is a step too far, then Twitter could at least do us all the service of blocking the Twitter icons.

Because realising that’s not a baby’s arm is a terrible way to start my morning.

