16 plot holes and inconsistencies on ‘How I Met Your Mother’

It’s unclear when Barney Stinson learned how to drive.

On season two, episode 17, “Arrivederci, Fiero,” Barney needs a ride to his massage appointment in Queens, but Marshall isn’t available to take him. Ted suggests he just take Marshall’s car, but Barney visibly balks at the idea.

After some prodding, Barney reveals he never learned how to drive, so Ted offers to teach him. But the lesson doesn’t go well as Barney is terrified and unable to go past 2 miles (3km) per hour.

Yet just one episode later, “Moving Day,” Barney is somehow able to steal Ted’s moving truck.

Later, on season four, Barney also said he once drove Ted’s mom to the airport, and on season five, episode 24, “Doppelgangers,” Barney admits to driving a cab to pick up women.

But it’s never explained how or when Barney got over his fear of driving and got a license.