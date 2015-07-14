Here are all the new characters introduced in the leaked 'X-Men' trailer

Getty Images Some new mutants will join the X-Men in ‘Apocalypse.’

This weekend at Comic-Con, the first trailer for the upcoming “X-Men: Apocalypse” debuted. While the trailer has not officially been released to anyone outside of San Diego, the footage recently leaked online and it gives an exciting, detailed look at the latest movie.

It also gave us a look at some brand new mutants, good and evil. A few of them were seen in the original X-Men trilogy, while one has never been captured on film before.

Here are the new mutants that we’ll meet in the latest X-Men reboot:

Jean Grey (Sophie Turner)

HBO Sophie Turner rose to fame for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones.’

The telepathic Jean Grey is a force to be reckoned with. In the original “X-Men” trilogy, Grey was played by Famke Janssen, who was trying to figure out the full extent of her abilities. In “Apocalypse,” Grey will be portrayed by Sophie Turner, who is seen in the trailer having visions of an imminent and terrifying apocalypse.

This will mark Turner’s first major cinematic role. Her current claim to fame is her portrayal of Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones.”

Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee)

Getty Images Kodi Smit-McPhee recently starred in ‘Slow West.’

Nightcrawler was first introduced to the cinematic X-Men universe in 2003’s “X2: X-Men United.” There, he was played as a quiet outsider by Alan Cumming. The new, younger Nightcrawler will be back in “Apocalyse.” As always, he can be seen lurking in the shadows.

Storm (Alexandra Shipp)

Getty Images Alexandra Shipp steps into Halle Berry’s shoes to play Storm.

It actually hasn’t been too long since we’ve last seen Storm. The original Storm, played by Halle Berry, appeared in the future scenes in “Days of Future Past.”

The time travel and new timelines created in the latest “X-Men” installments have allowed for a young Storm to enter the picture. She is played by a silver-haired Alexandra Shipp.

Apocalypse (Oscar Isaac)

Getty Images Oscar Isaac plays the mysterious, all-powerful Apocalypse.

And finally, the latest villain to pose a challenge to Professor X’s team is Apocalypse, who gives this sequel its title. Apocalypse is supposedly an ancient mutant who is nearly unstoppable.

The world got their first glimpse of a hooded Apocalypse during the closing credits of “Days of Future Past.” During this trailer, the terrifying Apocalypse finally takes his hood off. If you don’t know who Oscar Isaac is, he has had a busy year. In April, he starred in “Ex Machina” and later this year he will star in the latest “Star Wars” sequel, “The Force Awakens.”

“X-Men: Apocalypse” will be out in theatres on May 27, 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.