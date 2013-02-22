Here Are All The NBA Trades That Happened Today

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Well, the NBA trade deadline has passed and all the big names are right where we left them.No big deals happened, and JJ Redick was the best player to switch teams — going from Orlando to Milwaukee.



Here are all the deals that went down today, in order of significance:

Milwaukee traded Beno Udrih, Tobias Harris, and Doron Lamb to Orlando for JJ Redick, Gustavo Ayon, and Ish Smith

Boston traded Leandro Barabosa and Jason Collins to Washington for Jordan Crawford

Portland traded a trade exception and the rights to foreign player Giorgio Printezis to Oklahoma City for Eric Maynor

Toronto traded Hammed Haddadi and a 2nd-round pick to Phoenix for Sebastian Telfair

Dallas traded Dahntay Jones to Atlanta for Anthony Morrow

Orlando traded Josh McRoberts to Charlotte for Hakim Warrick

New York traded Ronnie Brewer to Oklahoma City for a 2nd-round pick

Memphis traded the rights to foreign player Ricky Sanchez to Miami for Dexter Pittman and a 2nd-round pick

Golden State traded Charles Jenkins to Philadelphia for cap relief

Golden State traded Jeremy Tyler to Atlanta for cap relief

Not the most exciting day ever. No Josh Smith, no Paul Millsap, not even a Kris Humphries.

