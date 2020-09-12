All the characters from the live-action 'Mulan,' ranked

Walt Disney Studios ‘Mulan.’

The live-action “Mulan” is filled with memorable characters.

Some were inspired by the animated movie version and some have been created just for this version of the Disney movie.

Insider looked at all of them and ranked them from worst to best.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Now that you have watched the live-action “Mulan” on Disney Plus (or like us, a few times), it’s time to take a deep dive into deciding your favourite character from the movie.

We’ll go first.

Insider looked back at the movie and its 24 characters. From the smallest role to the ones with the biggest star-power, here were our favourites.

24. Li (Rosalind Chao)

Disney Rosalind Chao as Li.

Mulan’s mother Li sadly doesn’t get that much screen time and when she does, she’s the stereotypical “concerned mum” who doesn’t understand her child.

We recognise this is a movie with a lot of characters and we needed to get the story moving forward and have Mulan leave her home. But given Rosalind Chao’s talent, it would have been nice to see the movie go outside the box with her character.

23. Longwie (Vincent Feng)

Disney Vincent Feng as Longwie.

Playing one of the new recruits that’s been added to the live-action version, actor Vincent Feng gets a moment of comic relief as Cricket is picked on while introducing himself. He’s also the one who is expelled when he’s caught dumping water out of his buckets while walking up the stairs to the top of the mountain.

22. Red Fez (Arka Das)

Disney Arka Das as Red Fez.

This is the first character in the movie that Xianniang embodies. She finds him on The Silk Road and has him enter the first palace that she overthrows with Böri Khan.

Though actor Arka Das doesn’t say a single line, the looks he gives when he sees Xianniang on the dessert horizon captures the audience’s puzzlement of who this woman really is.

21. Young Soldier who gets taken over by Xianniang (R.J. O’Young)

Disney R.J. O’Young as the young soldier.

When the first palace was overtaken by Böri Khan, Xianniang takes over the body of a young soldier, this time to go to the Imperial City to tell the Emperor of Khan’s army. That leads to the royal decree by the Emperor to build a mighty army in which every family supplies one man.

R.J. O’Young as the soldier delivers the words of Xianniang spot-on to portray not just the creepiness of what’s going on, but the power of the Imperial City’s new foe.

20. Village Magistrate (Hoon Lee)

Disney Hoon Lee as the Village Magistrate.

This is the man who follows through on the decree by The Emperor.

Soon Lee has a strong voice that’s perfect for the character and gives a memorable look when he notices that Mulan’s father Zhou is having trouble physically accepting his role in the army.

19. The Chancellor (Nelson Lee)

Disney Nelson Lee as The Chancellor.

This character definitely gets more of a toned-down feel compared to the animated movie. He becomes the final victim of Xianniang’s witchcraft when she takes over his body at the end of the movie.

Nelson Lee delivers an authoritative vibe in the movie, which pays homage to the original character in the animated film.

18. Xiu (Xana Tang)

Disney Xana Tang as Xiu.

Playing the younger sister of Mulan means there isn’t much for Xana Tang to do in the movie. That said, she has great chemistry with Mulan actress Liu Yifei, especially in the brief scene where she and Mulan have to dress up for the Matchmaker and joke about all the makeup they have to wear.

17. Duba Tegin (Roger Yuan)

Disney Roger Yuan as Duba Tegin.

One of the leaders of the Rouran tribes, Duba Tegin isn’t interested in the gold Böri Khan offers in helping him take down the Imperial City. Instead, he does it for revenge.

Actor Roger Yuan, a longtime stunt coordinator and performer, is an imposing figure in the scene.

Also, he is the brother of Ron Yuan, who plays Sergeant Qiang in the movie.

16. The Phoenix

Disney The Phoenix in ‘Mulan.’

To match the movie’s more serious tone, the dragon from the animated movie, Mushu, is replaced with a mythical Phoenix who is the guardian of Mulan’s family.

It’s a nice touch that fits well with Mulan finally harnessing her inner chi.

15. Sergeant Qiang (Ron Yuan)

Disney Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang.

Playing the character who has to keep all the recruits inline, actor Ron Yuan as the sergeant has an intimidating (and convincing) presence.

14. Ling (Jimmy Wong)

Disney Jimmy Wong as Ling.

Like in the animated movie, Ling is one of the recruits that befriends Mulan. Linked to two other recruits, Po and Yao, he’s the most sheepish of the group.

Jimmy Wong gives a respectable portrayal.

13. Po (Doua Moua)

Disney Doua Moua as Po.

Like Ling, Doua Moua’s performance as Po is pretty true to the character from the animated movie, though he’s less pudgy.

12. Yao (Chen Tang)

Disney Chen Tang as Yao.

Chen Tang shines as Yao, the most aggressive and gruff of the three memorable recruits in the movie.

11. Young Mulan (Crystal Rao)

Disney Crystal Rao as young Mulan.

At the beginning of the movie, we get a glimpse of Mulan as a child, which is one of the many changes to the animated movie. It establishes the skills Mulan had as a kid and young actor Crystal Rao is quite impressive doing fight moves.

10. Cricket (Jun Yu)

Disney Jun Yu as Cricket.

Another welcomed addition to the live-action version (well, in the animated movie there’s an actual cricket with Mulan) is the recruit, Cricket. Certainly the loveable one of the bunch, actor Jun Yu gives a scene-stealing performance.

9. Honghui (Yoson An)

Jasin Boland/Disney Yoson An as Honghui.

Made out to be the friend-turned-love-interest of Mulan, the Honghui character isn’t very memorable for being one of the main leads, but actor Yoson An does bring a lot of charm to the role.

8. Matchmaker (Pei-Pei Cheng)

Disney Pei-Pei Cheng as the Matchmaker.

Another scene-stealer is Pei-Pei Cheng as the Matchmaker. The veteran Chinese actress is hugely entertaining as she becomes fed up with Mulan’s disinterest in being proper and finding a man.

7. Esteemed Guest (Ming-Na Wen)

Disney Ming-Na Wen in ‘Mulan.’

Ming-Na Wen was the voice of Mulan in the original movie if you don’t recognise the voice when she speaks. (Here’s the story on how her cameo came together.)

Her appearance at the end of the movie as the person who introduces Mulan to the Emperor is a lovely moment that pays homage to the animated movie.

6. The Emperor (Jet Li)

Walt Disney Studios Jet Li as The Emperor.

You may not catch on at first (I didn’t) but that’s Jet Li as the ageing Emperor who can still kick major butt.

Li, the legendary martial arts action hero, delivers a fantastic performance.

5. Böri Khan (Jason Scott Lee)

Disney Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan.

Not as over the top as the character in the animated movie, Jason Scott Lee still gives the Böri Khan character a menacing feel. Lee certainly has the talent to look pure evil in slow motion shots.

4. Zhou (Tzi Ma)

Jasin Boland/Disney Enterprises, Inc. Tzi Ma as Zhou.

I mean, how can you not love Tzi Ma in this movie? The veteran actor shines as Mulan’s father. Filled with pride, he’s still ready to fight for his country, even though his body has given up on him.

It’s this performance that only adds to the greatness of Mulan because we understand the love between the two characters and the lengths they will go to protect each other.

3. Commander Tung (Donnie Yen)

Disney Donnie Yen as Commander Tung.

To have Jet Li and Donnie Yen in the same American movie is quite a treat. Though they don’t share the screen at all (seek out “Hero” if you want to see them do battle against one another), what they do individually is quite exciting.

Yen’s Commander Tung character also upstages the Honghui character in regards to his connection with Mulan. And I don’t blame the filmmakers – if I had Donnie Yen, I would make sure he got as much screen time as possible.

2. Xianniang (Li Gong)

Disney Li Gong as Xianniang.

Perhaps the greatest addition to the “Mulan” story compared to the animated movie is this character. Xianniang, known as a witch, wants to be fully appreciated for her talents alongside Böri Khan, but she finds herself having to play second fiddle in a world controlled by men.

Li Gong, along with giving the character incredible feats in fight sequences, also brings a lot of emotion to the role.

1. Mulan (Liu Yifei)

Disney Liu Yifei as Mulan.

“Mulan” doesn’t work without an actor that can fully embody the title character both physically and emotionally and Liu Yifei pulls it off.

She’s breathtaking in the fight sequences but also brings an inspiring feel to the scenes where drama is needed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.