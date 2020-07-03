All of Margot Robbie's movies, ranked by critics

Warner Bros. Pictures,DC Comics, Focus Features Margot Robbie has been in a number of hit films.

Margot Robbie has been acting for years, but some of her movies are higher-rated than others.

Robbie’s best films include “Birds of Prey” (2020) and “I, Tonya” (2017).

On the other hand, she also starred in critical flops like “Terminal” (2018) and “Suicide Squad” (2016).

Although she’s only been in films for a few years, Australian actress Margot Robbie has already been nominated for two Academy Awards and has proven herself as a performer to watch.

And although she’s been in some hits, the actress has also appeared in a few flops.

Here are all of the movies in Robbie’s filmography, ranked according to critical scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: All scores were current on the date of publication and are subject to change.

Robbie’s lowest-rated film is “Terminal” (2018).

RLJ Entertainment Margot Robbie in ‘Terminal.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 21%

Summary: In the neo-noir thriller “Terminal,” Robbie stars as Annie, a waitress who leads a dark double life.

In a sprawling city, Annie’s life intersects with a teacher (Simon Pegg) battling a terminal illness and a contractor (Mike Myers) who employs a pair of hit men.

She kicked off her turn as Harley Quinn in “Suicide Squad” (2016).

Warner Bros. Margot Robbie in ‘Suicide Squad.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 27%

Summary: In the action thriller “Suicide Squad,” intelligence officer Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) releases Gotham’s most dangerous villains from jail under the caveat that they complete a deadly mission that could be their last.

The villains include Joker (Jared Leto), Deadshot (Will Smith), Killer Croc (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), Diablo (Jay Hernandez), and Harley Quinn (Robbie).

Robbie starred as Jane Clayton in “The Legend of Tarzan” (2016).

Warner Bros. Margot Robbie in ‘The Legend of Tarzan.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: Years after leaving the jungle behind, Tarzan (Alexander Skarsgard) and his wife Jane (Robbie) are called back on a mission for the Parliament in the action-adventure film “The Legend of Tarzan.”

Once they return to the jungle, they realise that they have become pawns of the greed-driven Captain Leon Rom (Christoph Waltz).

She was Audrey in “Slaughterhouse Rulez” (2018).

Sony Pictures International Margot Robbie has a small role in the horror-comedy.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 39%

Summary: A sinkhole with dark roots appears at an elite school, unleashing a series of gruesome murders.

Robbie has a small role in the art-house horror-comedy.

The actress played Jess in the crime thriller “Focus” (2015).

Warner Bros. Pictures Margot Robbie in ‘Focus.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56%

Summary: With notes of comedy and drama, the crime thriller “Focus,” follows con artist Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) as he attracts the attention of low-level grifter Jess Barrett (Robbie).

After Nicky takes Jess under his wing, the two attempt to pull off the biggest con of their lives.

In “Mary Queen of Scots” (2018) Robbie portrayed Queen Elizabeth I.

Liam Daniel/Focus Features Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62%

Summary: In the historical drama “Mary Queen of Scots,” young royal Mary (Saoirse Ronan) returns to Scotland to claim her place on the throne and faces opposition from her cousin Queen Elizabeth I (Robbie).

As pressure mounts on both sides, the two women face off in a battle of wills for the future of their respective lands.

She was Daphne Milne in “Goodbye Christopher Robin” (2017).

Fox Searchlight Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie in the film.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Summary: Based on a true story, “Goodbye Christopher Robin” centres around author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and the pressure he faces to write new material after he returns home from a war.

Inspired by his son’s imagination and his wife Daphne’s (Robbie’s) support, Milne begins writing children’s books about a curious young boy and his teddy-bear friend Winnie the Pooh.

Robbie voiced Flopsy in “Peter Rabbit” (2018).

Sony Pictures Entertainment ‘Peter Rabbit’ aired in 2018.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 64%

Summary: An animated re-imagining of the beloved Beatrix Potter books, “Peter Rabbit” follows the adventures of mischievous Peter (voiced by James Corden) and his friends Flopsy (Robbie), Mopsy (Elizabeth Debicki), and Cottontail (Daisy Ridley) as they tease gardener Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson).

The actress played Tanya in “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” (2016).

Paramount Pictures Margot Robbie as Tanya in ‘Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: Set in 2003, the comedic drama “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot,” is based on memoir by journalist Kim Barker (Tina Fey) and her life overseas as a war correspondent in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

While there, Barker develops a bond with BBC correspondent Tanya Vanderpoel (Robbie) and Scottish photographer Iain MacKelpie (Martin Freeman).

In the romantic comedy “About Time” (2013) she was Charlotte.

Universal Pictures Lydia Wilson and Margot Robbie in ‘About Time.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%

Summary: “About Time” is a romantic comedy in which Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) realises he has the ability to travel through time.

At the behest of his father (Bill Nighy) Tim resolves to use time travel to solve his bad luck with dating and falls in love with Mary (Rachel McAdams) in the process.

Robbie has a supporting role in the film as Charlotte, the best friend of Tim’s little sister.

She was Kayla Pospisil in the drama “Bombshell” (2019).

Lionsgate Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 70%

Summary: Based on the Fox News sexual-harassment scandal, the drama “Bombshell” follows news anchor Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) as she attempts to deconstruct the more toxic elements of her workplace with the help of Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) and Kayla Pospisil (Robbie).

Robbie played Celine Joseph in “Suite Française” (2014).

The Weinstein Company Margot Robbie in ‘Suite Française.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Summary: “Suite Française” is a romantic drama set in 1940s France during World War II. In it, Lucile Angellier (Michelle Williams) awaits news of her husband from the front lines.

As the war drags on, Lucile develops unexpected feelings for German soldier Bruno Von Falk (Matthias Schoenaerts).

Robbie had a supporting role in the film as Celine Joseph, one of Lucile’s tenants.

Critics enjoyed her as Harley Quinn in “Birds of Prey” (2020).

Claudette Barius/DC Comics Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Summary: A sort of follow-up to “Suicide Squad,” “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” has Robbie return as Harley, who is bouncing back from a nasty breakup with the Joker.

Coming into her own, Harley assembles a crew of vigilantes to rise up against the villainous Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor).

The actress played Ann Burden in “Z for Zachariah” (2015).

Roadside Attractions Margot Robbie as Ann Burden.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: Set in a distant dystopian future, “Z for Zachariah” Ann Burden (Robbie) is led to believe that she’s the only person left on the planet after a devastating nuclear war.

But everything changes when she meets fellow survivors Loomis (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Caleb (Chris Pine).

In “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013) she was Naomi Lapaglia.

Paramount Studios Margot Robbie in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

Summary: In the electrifying drama “The Wolf of Wall Street,” stockbroker Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) allows greed to corrupt his ambition as he climbs the corporate ladder of Wall Street.

But distraction lays everywhere on his path to success, from drugs and parties to the dazzling Naomi (Robbie).

She was Allison Wells in the drama “Dreamland” (2019).

Romulus Entertainment ‘Dreamland’ is a dramatic thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Summary: In the dramatic thriller “Dreamland,” Eugene Evans (Finn Cole) faces poverty after the devastation of the Dust Bowl and is on the brink of losing his family’s farm.

Determined to make money, Evans decides to find and capture elusive bank robber Allison Wells (Robbie) and reap the reward.

Robbie depicted Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019).

Sony Pictures Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Summary: Set in Los Angeles in 1969, movie star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) struggle to remain relevant as Hollywood makes room for younger stars like Sharon Tate (Robbie).

On a strange night, their three lives converge as the group of cult-like people referred to as the Manson “family” make murderous plans.

The actress starred as Tonya Harding in “I, Tonya” (2017).

YouTube/Neon Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Summary: Based on a true story, the drama “I, Tonya” traces the life of skating legend Tonya Harding (Robbie) from promising Olympic athlete to the central figure in a criminal investigation after her one of her skating competitors is attacked.

