All the ‘Masked Singer’ season 7 costumes, ranked from adorable to terrifying

Palmer Haasch,Libby Torres

A person in a green, elaborate bat-like costume performing on stage on the masked singer
Thingamabob on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
  • Fox has revealed all of the costumes that will be used on season 7 of “The Masked Singer.”
  • They include a purple lemur, a frog prince, an astronaut bunny, and a bat-eared “Thingamabob.”
  • “The Masked Singer” premieres on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. 
Baby Mammoth
A person in a bright pink mamoth costume with eyelashes and a protruding trunk on the masked singer
Baby Mammoth on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Baby Mammoth is so adorable, in the kind of way where you might feel compelled to buy a plush version of it if you saw one on a shelf while very sadly wandering through a CVS. 
Lemur
A person in a purple-themed lemur costume on the masked singer
Lemur on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Variety
This purple-themed lemur has style, grace, and killer thigh-high boots, and it knows that it’s cute. 
McTerrier
A person in a scottish terrier costume with scottish garb on top, including a kilt, on the masked singer
McTerrier on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
This kilt-wearing terrier is cute but stately — perfectly dressed, and look at that little tongue!
Miss Teddy
A person in a very friendly looking teddy bair costume on the masked singer
Miss Teddy on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Miss Teddy is in her high-femme era, and she doesn’t care who knows it. Her pink blush perfectly matches her adorable bow, which already makes her a winner in our book. 
Queen Cobra
A person in a snake costume rising out of a container on the masked singer
Queen Cobra on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Despite being labeled as one of “The Bad” on this season of “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” on “The Masked Singer,” Queen Cobra is pretty cute! Look at those big eyes and pursed lips.
Armadillo
A person in an armadillo costume on the masked singer
Armadillo on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Armadillo’s body armor gives off a tough-as-nails vibe, but his adorable eyes and snout prove there’s a heart hidden behind that chest plate. 
Ringmaster
A person in a sheep-like costume complete with a top hat and circus-tent-like skirt on the masked singer
Ringmaster on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Ringmaster’s circus-inspired look is easily one of the most iconic the season — but while it’s non-threatening, there’s something mischievous brewing beneath that little face. 
Prince
A person in a frog prince costsume, posing in a partial bow on the masked singer
Prince on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Like the singer, this Prince loves purple, puff sleeves, and doing the most. It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be as good of a singer as his famous namesake, however.  
Firefly
A person in a firefly costume with glowing antenna and bright pink lips on the masked singer
Firefly on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Firefly’s latex catsuit and boots are to die for, but her bug eyes and wide open mouth are a little much, if we’re being honest. 
Ram
A person in a gladiator-like costume with a helmet with ram horns on the masked singer
Ram on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Ram’s painted-on abs are eye-catching, if you’re into that sort of thing, but overall, this costume is a bit too intimidating for our tastes. 
Thingamabob
A person in a green, sparkling costume with large bat-like ears on the masked singer
Thingamabob on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Thingamabob, with its big ears and shimmering jumpsuit, wouldn’t be quite so scary if it weren’t for those very sharp looking teeth.
Space Bunny
A person in a bunny in a spacesuit costume on the masked singer
Space Bunny on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
Fox characterizes Space Bunny as one of this season’s “Cuddly” mascots, putting it in the same category as competitors like Lemur and Baby Mammoth. Its blank face, however, is far more sinister than those of its Cuddly comrades. 
Hydra
A person in a three-headed hydra costume on the masked singer
Hydra on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
The Hydra’s glowing eyes are intimidating, but strangely alluring. However, all three of its heads are definitely out for blood, so we’re going to put this costume in the “terrifying” category.
Jack In The Box
A person in an ominous jack in the box costume on the masked singer
Jack In The Box on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
With large unseeing eyes and a candy-striped mohawk, Jack in the Box is one of the more unsettling costumes on this season, and seems like something straight from a fever dream.
Cyclops
A person in a cyclops costume with a glowing single eye on the masked singer
Cyclops on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox
While Cyclops isn’t as menacing at first blow as some of the other costumes, there’s something terrifying in that blank face and glowing eye. 

