All the ‘Masked Singer’ season 7 costumes, ranked from adorable to terrifying

Baby Mammoth Baby Mammoth on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Baby Mammoth is so adorable, in the kind of way where you might feel compelled to buy a plush version of it if you saw one on a shelf while very sadly wandering through a CVS.

Lemur Lemur on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Variety This purple-themed lemur has style, grace, and killer thigh-high boots, and it knows that it’s cute.

McTerrier McTerrier on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox This kilt-wearing terrier is cute but stately — perfectly dressed, and look at that little tongue!

Miss Teddy Miss Teddy on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Miss Teddy is in her high-femme era, and she doesn’t care who knows it. Her pink blush perfectly matches her adorable bow, which already makes her a winner in our book.

Queen Cobra Queen Cobra on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Despite being labeled as one of “The Bad” on this season of “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly” on “The Masked Singer,” Queen Cobra is pretty cute! Look at those big eyes and pursed lips.

Armadillo Armadillo on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Armadillo’s body armor gives off a tough-as-nails vibe, but his adorable eyes and snout prove there’s a heart hidden behind that chest plate.

Ringmaster Ringmaster on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Ringmaster’s circus-inspired look is easily one of the most iconic the season — but while it’s non-threatening, there’s something mischievous brewing beneath that little face.

Prince Prince on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Like the singer, this Prince loves purple, puff sleeves, and doing the most. It remains to be seen whether or not he’ll be as good of a singer as his famous namesake, however.

Firefly Firefly on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Firefly’s latex catsuit and boots are to die for, but her bug eyes and wide open mouth are a little much, if we’re being honest.

Ram Ram on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Ram’s painted-on abs are eye-catching, if you’re into that sort of thing, but overall, this costume is a bit too intimidating for our tastes.

Thingamabob Thingamabob on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Thingamabob, with its big ears and shimmering jumpsuit, wouldn’t be quite so scary if it weren’t for those very sharp looking teeth.

Space Bunny Space Bunny on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox Fox characterizes Space Bunny as one of this season’s “Cuddly” mascots, putting it in the same category as competitors like Lemur and Baby Mammoth. Its blank face, however, is far more sinister than those of its Cuddly comrades.

Hydra Hydra on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox The Hydra’s glowing eyes are intimidating, but strangely alluring. However, all three of its heads are definitely out for blood, so we’re going to put this costume in the “terrifying” category.

Jack In The Box Jack In The Box on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Michael Becker/Fox With large unseeing eyes and a candy-striped mohawk, Jack in the Box is one of the more unsettling costumes on this season, and seems like something straight from a fever dream.