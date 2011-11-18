7 Big Debates Happening In Europe Right Now

Photo: Erik Stabile on Flickr

There are lots of cooks in the kitchen in the eurozone.It’s hard to remain grounded with EU leaders yelling—or worse, politicking—at each other all the time, let alone keep track of all the rumours that are driving markets crazy.



Regardless of the daily drama, the debates taking place between leaders, investors, banks, and the media about how to fix the euro debt crisis are complex and polarising.

