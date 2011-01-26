ASSANGE WHO? NYT May Make It Easier For Leakers To Submit Documents Directly

More leaks, less Assange?



The New York Times is considering creating an in-house submission system that could make it easier for leakers to provide documents to the paper.

It’s a move that could effectively get rid of middlemen like Assange, with whom the paper has a famously contentious relationship.

NYT exec editor Bill Keller told Michael Calderone at The Cutline that he couldn’t go into details, “especially since nothing is nailed down.”

But he did say that the NYT has been considering a system like the anonymous transparent drop box that Quatar network Al-Jazeera created this month.

Said Keller:

A small group from computer-assisted reporting and interactive news, with advice from the investigative unit and the legal department, has been discussing options for creating a kind of EZ Pass lane for leakers.

The NYT isn’t alone on this — even Washington Post editor Marcus Brauchli told The Cutline that he “wouldn’t rule it out.”

Read the rest of the story at The Cutline >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.