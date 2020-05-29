Trump has officially declared war on Twitter and Facebook. Here's the latest on the executive order targeting social media and the reaction at internet companies.

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that calls for “transparency and accountability from online platforms.”

The order represents a remarkable and direct challenge to social media companies like Twitter and Facebook, and comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump’s tweets pushing false claims about voting by mail.

Among other things, the order takes aim at Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, a foundational law that has shaped today’s internet and which shields internet companies from being held liable for content users post on their platforms.

Trump’s order could completely reshape the internet landscape and undermine the business models of social media companies, but many legal experts say the order has significant flaws that may not hold up in court.

The executive order comes at a time when the coronavirus has caused more than 100,000 deaths in the US and the Trump administration’s reponse to the pandemic has been criticised, leading some observers to suggest the social media executive order is a convenient way for Trump to change the subject.

Here’s everything that’s happened involving Donald Trump’s social media executive order, and all the latest information about what it means:

Latest news

Analysis and important background

What it means for Twitter, Facebook, and other internet companies, and how key players are reacting

