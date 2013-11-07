All The Key Players In The Twitter IPO In One Huge Chart

It’s Twitter IPO day.

The social messaging site will hit the NYSE today after pricing at $US26 per share last night.

So who’s about to cash in big?

Hilary Sargent at Chartgirl.com has created this big awesome chart showing who’s who in the IPO, in terms of executives and outside investors.

The chart is snarky and humorous, but really it’s a fantastic guide.

Click the chart for a nice large version.

