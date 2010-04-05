Here's What Everyone Thinks About The iPad After Two Days

Apple launched a new gadget over the weekend. It’s called the iPad. We wrote a few stories about it. You can catch up here:
- 11 Essential Tips For Getting The Most Out Of Your iPad
- I’m Really Worried About What Apple Is Trying To Do With The iPad
- The iPad Backlash Begins: “After having slept with her, I am having morning-after regrets.”
- Ugh, Typing On The iPad Sounds Horrible
- THE VERDICT ON iPAD TYPING: Touch-Typers Are “Sort Of Boned”
- An Open Letter To The People Of The World, From Fake Steve Jobs
- As Expected, No One Wants Those Expensive Newspaper iPad Apps
- iPad Struggling To Pick Up A Strong WiFi Signal
- Consumer Reports Discovers Problem With The iPad!
