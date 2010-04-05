Here's What Everyone Thinks About The iPad After Two Days

Nicholas Carlson
Photos From iPad Lines Around The Country

Apple launched a new gadget over the weekend. It’s called the iPad. We wrote a few stories about it. You can catch up here:

  • 11 Essential Tips For Getting The Most Out Of Your iPad
  • I’m Really Worried About What Apple Is Trying To Do With The iPad
  • The iPad Backlash Begins: “After having slept with her, I am having morning-after regrets.”
  • Ugh, Typing On The iPad Sounds Horrible
  • THE VERDICT ON iPAD TYPING: Touch-Typers Are “Sort Of Boned”
  • An Open Letter To The People Of The World, From Fake Steve Jobs
  • As Expected, No One Wants Those Expensive Newspaper iPad Apps
  • iPad Struggling To Pick Up A Strong WiFi Signal
  • Consumer Reports Discovers Problem With The iPad!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

apple gadgets ipad sai-us