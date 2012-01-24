All The Insane Loot Seized From Megaupload’s Crazy Owners

This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

What do you spend your cash on when you’re milking the hell out of the internet with your very own filesharing supersite? Buy things like a Rolls-Royce Phantom with a licence plate reading “GOD.” Now, the government owns it!

Revealed in the enormous 72-page indictment against Megaupload’s operators is the huge list of forfeited property—and it’s way more than just their data servers (of which there were 60). Some highlights?

Cars. Lots of cars:

2010 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, VIN WDD2120772A103834, LicensePlate No. “STONED”;73.

2010 Mini Cooper S Coupe, VIN WMWZG32000TZ03651, licence PlateNo. “V”;74.

2010 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG, VIN WDC1641772A608055, LicensePlate No. “GUILTY”;75.

2007 Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG, VIN WDD2163792A025130, LicensePlate No. “KIMCOM”;76.

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG, VIN WDC1641772A542449, LicensePlate No. “MAFIA”;77.

2010 Toyota Vellfire, VIN 7AT0H65MX11041670, licence Plate Nos.”WOW” or “7”;78.

2011 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG, VIN WDB4632702X193395, LicensePlate Nos. “POLICE” or “GDS672”;79.

2011 Toyota Hilux, VIN MR0FZ29G001599926, licence PlateNo. “FSN455”;80.

Harley Davidson Motorcycle, VIN 1HD1HPH3XBC803936, LicensePlate No. “36YED”;81.

2010 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG, VIN WDD2163742A026653, LicensePlate No. “HACKER”;82.

2005 Mercedes-Benz A170, VIN WDD1690322J184595, licence PlateNo. “FUR252”;83.

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML500, VIN WDC1641752A026107, licence PlateNo. DFF816

1957 Cadillac El Dorado, VIN 5770137596;86.

2010 Sea-Doo GTX Jet Ski, VIN YDV03103E010;87.

1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, VIN 59F115669;88.

Von Dutch Kustom Motor Bike, VIN 1H9S14955BB451257;89.

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM, VIN WDB2094421T067269;90.

2010 Mini Cooper S Coupe, VIN WMWZG32000TZ03648 LicensePlate No. “T”;

1989 Lamborghini LM002, VIN ZA9LU45AXKLA12158, licence PlateNo. “FRP358”;92.

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML63, VIN 4JGBB7HB0BA666219

A lot of cars for seven guys. How about some dubious art?

Artwork, Predator Statue;

Artwork, Anonymous Hooded Sculpture

Predator statue?

But wouldn’t be a kingpin operation without gadgets. And they had those too:

Sharp LC-65XS1M 65″ LCD TV

Sharp LC-65XS1M 65″ LCD TV

TVLogic 56″ LUM56W TV

Sharp 108″ LCD Display TV

Sharp 108″ LCD Display TV

Sony PMW-F3K Camera S/N 0200231;101.

Sony PMW-F3K Camera S/N 0200561;

Samsung 820DXN 82″ LCD TV

Samsung 820DXN 82″ LCD TV

Samsung 820DXN 82″ LCD TV

Duplicates! If only they’d made it free long enough to see an OLED for sale.

Update The elusive Rolls-Royce Phantom has been found! Eagle-eyed tipster Ming C. points to a CarJam (the New Zealand version of Carfax) listing for one black, drop-top Phantom with licence plate GOD. What, the Feds are already getting it prepared to sell? MegaUpload’s corpse isn’t even cold yet.

