A Doctor Explains Why Home Alone's Star Character Was So Malicious

Home Alone’s Kevin McCallister was every little kid’s hero growing up. He gets abandoned by his family and then has to defend his home against two dimwitted but tenacious thieves.



Kevin does everything from shoot the thieves with a BB gun to cut them down with swinging gallons of paint.

But would anyone be able to survive those injuries and go right back for more, a la Marv and Harry?

The Week sat down with Dr. Ryan St. Clair of the Weill Cornell Medical College to discuss the injuries and the effect they’d have. While the entire analysis is worth a read, Clair’s comment about Kevin resorting to heating a doorknob until it glows bright red really brings the movie into perspective.

“If this doorknob is glowing visibly red in the dark, it has been heated to about 751 degrees Fahrenheit, and Harry gives it a nice, strong, one- to two-second grip,” Clair said. “Kevin has moved from ‘defending his house’ into sheer malice, in my opinion.”

Check out Clair’s full analysis over at The Week.

