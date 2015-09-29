Some of the incredible 'Super Blood Moon' moments Australia missed last night

For the first time in decades, a “super moon” and lunar eclipse combined last night for a spectacular show.

Sadly, Australians missed out, as did doomsayers and Apocalypse fans who woke this morning to find the even passed without mishap.

The “blood moon” appeared in stages across the planet it reached its closest orbital point to Earth, called perigee.

The “super moon” was 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger than when at its furthest point from Earth, known as “apogee”.

The red glow came due to the fact Earth was sitting in a straight line between the moon and the sun.

That meant most of the yellow-white light we usually see reflecting off the moon’s surface was blocked out, leaving just the red glow.

There’s been regular “blood moons”, but this was the first time in 33 years it has combined with a “super moon”.

The next event won’t happen until 2033.

