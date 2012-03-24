Let's Make This Easy: Here Are All The Gadgets You Should And Shouldn't Buy

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Despite all the reviews, tweets, and other noise surrounding a major gadget release, we still get asked the same question over and over again:”Should I buy [INSERT GADGET NAME]?”
So wouldn’t it be nice to have a simple resource with a direct “yes” or “no” answer to that question?
Well, here it is.
We rounded up some of the most popular gadgets available right now and gave each one a simple “buy” or “don’t buy” rating.
Yes.
Why?
The MacBook Air is one of the best laptops you can buy right now. The Air boots up in seconds and its battery lasts for hours and hours. In fact, it can last for almost a month in sleep mode. Unless you absolutely need a DVD drive or do a lot of heavy photo or video editing, the MacBook Air is a solid buy.
The MacBook Air comes with an 11-inch or 13-inch screen. It starts at $999.
Yes, depending on the model.
Why?
Thanks to the MacBook Air's popularity, PC manufacturers have been in a rush to release their own light and thin 'Ultrabooks.' If you're a Windows user, there are a few good Ultrabooks to choose from. One of our favourites is the Toshiba Portege. It's a great value, starting at just $900. (You may be able to find it cheaper at some retailers.)
Yes.
Why?
For Android fans, the Galaxy Nexus is the ultimate smartphone. It's one of the only phones running the latest version of Android, Ice Cream Sandwich. It's also a clean version of Android, meaning you won't find extra software or modifications from Samsung or the wireless carrier. It's not cheap though. The Galaxy Nexus will cost you $300 with a two-year contract from Verizon.
Yes.
Why?
If you're not a Verizon customer, then the Galaxy S II is arguably the best Android phone you can buy. It's available on AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile in a few different shapes and sizes, but the core performance is pretty much the same. Prices vary from carrier to carrier, but expect to pay around $200 with a two-year contract.
No.
Why not?
The Galaxy Note is a solid device, but its size makes it just too awkward for most people. (No, not ALL people, but MOST people.) With a 5.3-inch display, it's bigger than any other smartphone you've probably used. Yup, there is such a thing as too big.
The Galaxy Note costs $300 with a two-year contract from AT&T.
Yes.
Why?
No matter how you slice it, the iPhone is the best smartphone you can buy today. Whether you're a hardcore techie or a novice, the iPhone will meet your needs.
The iPhone 4S starts at $200 with a two-year contract from AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.
No.
Why?
Unless you really, really, really need a keyboard on your smartphone, the Droid 4 is a dud. While it does connect to Verizon's insanely fast 4G LTE network, there's not much else to like with the Droid 4. The keyboard makes the Droid 4 a lot thicker than most top-of-the-line smartphones today. And Motorola's Android skin is pretty ugly.
The Droid 4 costs $200 with a two-year contract from Verizon.
No.
Why not?
It's been about a year and a half since Windows Phone 7 made its debut. While the various Windows Phones out there are pretty good, the ecosystem still isn't ready for the masses. The biggest problem with Windows Phones is the lack of support from app developers. Without solid apps, a smartphone is pretty much useless.
However, things are getting better for Windows Phone, so don't write it off just yet. Nokia's new Lumia 900 Windows Phone, which should launch in April, could be the saviour Windows Phone 7 needs.
Yes.
Why?
The E Ink Kindle comes in two models. There's a basic model that you can get for $79. The Kindle Touch, which has a touchscreen, costs $99. If we had to pick one, we'd suggest going with the $79 Kindle. The Kindle Touch's screen isn't worth an extra $20.
Yes.
Why?
It's almost impossible to recommend the Nook over the Kindle or vice versa. Both are great e-readers, so you really can't go wrong with either one. The Nook Simple Touch costs the same ($99) as the Kindle Touch, so it's really a tossup.
No.
Why not?
A lot of people had high hopes for the Kindle Fire. Although it's been selling well, the Fire still suffers from poor performance and a tiny app selection. Considering it costs just $199, it's still a decent value. But there are a bunch of tablets out there that are much better.
No.
Why not?
The Nook Tablet suffers from many of the same problems as the Kindle Fire. The app store selection is pretty weak. Even worse, there's no store for downloading or streaming video and music. If you want content, you have to load it to the Nook Tablet from your computer.
There are two models of the Nook Tablet: 8 GB ($199) and 16 GB ($249).
No.
Why not?
It's no secret that the PlayBook has been a dud with consumers. When it launched almost a year ago, the tablet was panned by reviewers for not having a built-in email or calendar app. RIM is also having trouble getting developers to make apps for the PlayBook. Some of those problems were fixed with the recent software update, but it's too little, too late.
The PlayBook starts at $200 for the 16 GB model.
Yes.
Why?
The Transformer Prime from Asus is one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now. Unlike many of those cheap and plasticky Android tablets, the Transformer Prime has a solid metal construction. It also has an amazing quad-core processor that makes apps and games run smoothly. You can get an optional keyboard dock that turns the Transformer Prime into a netbook-like computer.
At $500, the Transformer Prime costs the same as the entry-level iPad.
Yes.
Why?
Simply put, the iPad is still the best tablet on the market. The latest model adds a stunning display that has more pixels than your big screen HD TV. That means videos, games, text, and graphics all look incredible. With the iPad you get access to the best tablet apps too, thanks to Apple's massive library of 200,000+ iPad apps. That's better than anything the competition can come up with.
The new iPad starts at $499, but you can buy the iPad 2 starting at $399.
Yes.
Why?
The Boxee Box is one of the best solutions for those who want to get rid of cable and stream video over the web instead. It's extremely versatile, allowing you to load up just about any video file format and watch on your big screen. Boxee also gives you access to hundreds of apps including Netflix, Vudu, Spotify, and Pandora. And now there's a new dongle that lets you watch live network HD TV for free.
The Boxee Box costs $180. The live TV dongle costs $50.
Yes.
Why?
If you buy most of your content from Apple's iTunes store, then the Apple TV is a great addition to your living room. Thanks to iCloud, you can stream all your video purchases to your TV. (Before you had to have the video stored on your computer.) There's plenty of content to enjoy in the iTunes store too. Kiss your DVD collection goodbye.
The Apple TV costs $99.
Yes.
Why?
The Roku is another web-powered TV box that lets you stream content from several services including Netflix and Hulu. Like the Boxee Box, there are hundreds of apps to choose from. You can get a Roku for as low as $50, but you'll probably want the full-featured $100 model.
