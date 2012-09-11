The Top 10 Funny (And Really Unfunny) Moments From Last Night's People's Choice Awards

This year’s People’s Choice Awards weren’t for all people as much as say, audiences who like things that aren’t that funny.



Thank goodness for break away skits.

In a few pre-taped video sketches, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch and the cast of “Parks and Recreation” thankfully brought the laughs to last night’s otherwise bland “People’s Choice Awards.”

Don’t worry Neil Patrick Harris and Adam Sandler, there’s always next time…

