The Top 10 Funny (And Really Unfunny) Moments From Last Night's People's Choice Awards

This year’s People’s Choice Awards weren’t for all people as much as say, audiences who like things that aren’t that funny.
Thank goodness for break away skits.
In a few pre-taped video sketches, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch and the cast of “Parks and Recreation” thankfully brought the laughs to last night’s otherwise bland “People’s Choice Awards.”
Don’t worry Neil Patrick Harris and Adam Sandler, there’s always next time…
After taking the stage for winning favourite Comedy Movie, Maya Rudolph led the women of 'Bridesmaids' (sans Kristen Wiig) in song. And not just any song, but Wilson Phillips' 1990 hit, 'Hold On.'
Call the fashion police. Fans (allegedly) voted for Kaley Cuoco to don a dress straight out of 'Little House on the Prairie.'
Ellen DeGeneres beat out Kelly Ripa and Rachel Ray to win favourite Daytime TV Host. Rather than thanking everyone in her acceptance speech, Ellen kept it short by mentioning everyone she didn't want to thank.
'The Big Bang Theory' gang thought it would be cute to poke fun at the lack of Sheldon's pop culture knowledge outside of comics, 'Star Trek,' 'World of Warcraft' and the fact that a 'blonde bimbo' (Cuoco herself) would be hosting the awards ceremony. They should have tested this bit in the lab first.
We've never seen the 'Parks and Rec' cast quite like this: Adam Scott smashing a laptop, Chris Pratt swallowing a sword, and we even caught Leslie quoting Coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) from NBC's 'Friday Night Lights.'
Adam Sandler had us rethinking whether he deserved the favourite Comedic Movie Actor award, not only after his dismal performance in 'Jack and Jill' this year, but when he took the stage last night. Sandler began reading off two pages of nonsense in his 'Billy Madison' voice that had us wishing someone would cue the music.
Mark Steines revealed Ms. Dunk's tough job of seating celebs at the People's Choice Awards. She had us with this scene stealer: 'If you could go back and change one seat assignment who would you choose?' 'Abraham Lincoln,' Lynch deadpanned.
Host Kaley Cuoco and Neil Patrick Harris joked over 'host addiction' while he revealed a tearaway tuxedo and tried to start a failed dance number before being escorted away by security.
The joke was on host Kaley Cuoco when she lost to 'Glee' star Lea Michele for favourite TV Comedy Actress.
Late night host Jimmy Fallon breaks down the state of television today with a deer, a robot and a wise house plant who muses, 'unscripted television is the post modern sitcom.'
Blue Ivy topped the Billboard chart this week, maybe next year she'll take home a People's Choice Award
