Here are all the quirky 'Buffett-isms' in Berkshire Hathaway's annual letter

Warren Buffett is most famous for his investment prowess.

But he’s also well-known for his folksy aphorisms and quirky ways of explaining business principles, or “Buffett-isms,” so to speak.

And in this year’s annual letter to shareholders, he did not disappoint.

Business Insider compiled some of the fun things he said in Berkshire Hathaway’s letter. Check them out below.

On business strategy

'Though the early bird gets the worm, the second mouse gets the cheese.'

On vegetables

'Long ago (Charlie Munger and I) discovered a fundamental truth: There's nothing like eating carrots and broccoli when you're really hungry -- and want to stay that way.'

On his favorite meal

'The new company (Kraft Heinz) has annual sales of $27 billion and can supply you Heinz ketchup or mustard to go with your Oscar Mayer hot dogs that come from the Kraft side. Add a Coke, and you will be enjoying my favorite meal.'

On World War IV

'No one knows what 'the day after' will look like. I think, however, that Einstein's 1949 appraisal remains apt: 'I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones.''

On doubling your chances

'Woody Allen once explained that the advantage of being bi-sexual is that it doubles your chance of finding a date on Saturday night. In like manner -- well, not exactly like manner -- our appetite for either operating businesses or passive investments doubles our chances of finding sensible uses for Berkshire's endless gusher of cash.'

On (bad) accounting

'When CEOs or investment bankers tout pre-depreciation figures such as EBITDA as a valuation guide, watch their noses lengthen while they speak.'

On God...

'Pascal, it may be recalled, argued

that if there were only a tiny probability that God truly existed, it made sense to behave as if He did because the rewards could be infinite whereas the lack of belief risked eternal misery.'

...and on Noah

'Likewise, if there is only a 1% chance the planet is heading toward a truly major disaster and delay means passing a point of no return, inaction now is foolhardy. Call this Noah's Law: If an ark may be essential for survival, begin building it today, no matter how cloudless the skies appear.'

On America's future

'For 240 years it's been a terrible mistake to bet against America, and now is no time to start. America's golden goose of commerce and innovation will continue to lay more and larger eggs.'

BONUS: Warren Buffett also quotes a 'Mungerism' regarding his hands off style and hating bureaucracy

'If you want to guarantee yourself a lifetime of misery, be sure to marry someone with the intent of changing their behaviour.'

