Here are all the quirky 'Buffett-isms' in Berkshire Hathaway's annual letter

Warren Buffett is most famous for his investment prowess.

But he’s also well-known for his folksy aphorisms and quirky ways of explaining business principles, or “Buffett-isms,” so to speak.

And in this year’s annual letter to shareholders, he did not disappoint.

Business Insider compiled some of the fun things he said in Berkshire Hathaway’s letter. Check them out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.