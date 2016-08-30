Here's all the food you can eat at the 2016 US Open

Sydney Kramer Who cares about the match when there’s bacon?

For some, the US Open is about tennis. For others, like me, it’s about food.

And let me tell you, there are some pretty fancy food options this year.

I attended a press preview last week of all the grub available to ticket holders, and the list is impressive. There’s everything from fried chicken to sushi, plus plenty of cocktails to keep the good times rolling.

After sampling a lot of food (like, a lot) I can tell you that if you’re lukewarm on sports but love food, and a friend is asking you to puh-leez go with them to watch some tennis, you should go. If nothing else, you’ll eat very, very well.

Check out what I stuffed my face with below!

First up: a loaded bulgogi bowl Sydney Kramer Food truck turned restaurant Korilla started things off with a delicious bulgogi bowl, made with rice, corn, kimchi, and other goodies. I devoured it immediately. Clothes line bacon Sydney Kramer Clothes line bacon. Genius! It was really tasty, too. It was broiled with lots of seasoning and some sugar for a nearly candied result. I ate two. Country crepes Sydney Kramer Tennis and crepes are both sort of fancy, so this makes sense to me. Having said that, I couldn't actually find a crepe of sample. So sad. Margherita pizza Sydney Kramer I didn't get a bite of these, but it looks pretty nice. Everyone likes pizza. Fuku spicy fried chicken sandwich Sydney Kramer David Chang's Fuku was there serving their wonderful spicy fried chicken sandwiches. This is the kind of food I'm happy to eat at a sporting event: handheld, not messy, totally delicious. Fuku spicy fried chicken bacon ranch sandwich Sydney Kramer I didn't want to go anywhere near this. I'm not sure why anyone thought it'd be a good idea to leave this display out, but that ranch was looking nasty. Sushi Sydney Kramer People were going NUTS for this sushi. Food is generally free during press events (so that we can write about it), but honestly, I've never seen people attack free food like people attacked this free sushi. Filet mignon sandwich Sydney Kramer Canapé versions of this sandwich were served at the event, and they were great! The display, however, had the same problem as the bacon ranch sandwich, and was beginning to look pretty bad. Steamed vegan dumplings Sydney Kramer Here's Korilla again with some of the best dumplings I can remember eating, honestly. I didn't find out that they were vegan until later, but it didn't matter. These ruled. I could inhale 10 of these on my own. Texas tenders Sydney Kramer Hill Country BBQ did what they do best: straight up, crispy-as-hell fried chicken. I enjoyed these very much. BBQ beef sandwich Sydney Kramer I must have missed this sandwich, but it looks pretty good to me. I'd eat it, wouldn't you? Lobster roll Sydney Kramer Soft, buttery bread with lots of lightly but well-seasoned lobster. What's not to like? Falafel-stuffed pita Sydney Kramer These falafel came from Soom Soom, and were my favourite thing at the event. The falafel were flavorful and crisp, the hummus wonderfully smooth, and the pita incredibly fluffy. Should I head to the Open again, this is what I would hit up first. Cocktails with honeydew 'tennis balls' Sydney Kramer Aren't these cute? The drink was a little on the sweet side, but refreshing. Chicken tacos Sydney Kramer These chicken tacos by Angry Taco were OK, but their tortillas were much better. Carne tacos Sydney Kramer The beef in these tacos was great, as it was seasoned and cooked perfectly. However, can someone explain to me what shredded cheddar is doing on a taco? Cheesecake pops Sydney Kramer I found these cheesecake pops to be too rich, though others seemed to enjoy them. Fried shrimp po'boy Sydney Kramer This is the stuff dreams are made of -- hot, freshly-fried shrimp with lots of sauce on a chewy baguette. I loved this! Tuna tartar Sydney Kramer The bite of this that I had was under-seasoned, and, even worse, served on a soggy potato chip. Ouzo shrimp Sydney Kramer I couldn't really taste the ouzo in this, but I love shrimp so I was happy nonetheless. Smoked chicken panini Sydney Kramer This tasted exactly how it looks: fine. Salmon tartar Sydney Kramer These were definitely sitting out for too long. The avocado underneath was browning, and the cracker was quite soggy. I immediately regretted my decision to shove one in my mouth. Prosciutto Sydney Kramer Who doesn't love prosciutto? It's one of the best things in the world. Roasted corn with cotija Sydney Kramer This 'maiz asado' was so, so, so good. Creamy roasted corn with cheese? That's a no brainer. Compost cookies Sydney Kramer Momofuku's Milk Bar makes these wonderful cookies that are stuffed with chocolate, potato chips, pretzels, and more. They're heavenly. This is what trying everything at the US Open looks like. Sydney Kramer I had two colleagues with me to help, but yes, this is my plate of bacon-dumpling-sushi-lobster roll-fried chicken-bacon. The final spread. Sydney Kramer I have to say, a lot of this was pretty damn tasty. Good job, US Open! This is the face of a woman who has been eating for two hours. Sydney Kramer Can you see the crazed look in my eyes? On our way out, I remembered that sports were happening. Sydney Kramer This was about as close as I could get. Sydney Kramer The food at the US Open was all-around pretty delicious. Go check it out! Sydney Kramer

