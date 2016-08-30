Here's all the food you can eat at the 2016 US Open

For some, the US Open is about tennis. For others, like me, it’s about food.
And let me tell you, there are some pretty fancy food options this year.
I attended a press preview last week of all the grub available to ticket holders, and the list is impressive. There’s everything from fried chicken to sushi, plus plenty of cocktails to keep the good times rolling.
After sampling a lot of food (like, a lot) I can tell you that if you’re lukewarm on sports but love food, and a friend is asking you to puh-leez go with them to watch some tennis, you should go. If nothing else, you’ll eat very, very well.
Check out what I stuffed my face with below!
Food truck turned restaurant Korilla started things off with a delicious bulgogi bowl, made with rice, corn, kimchi, and other goodies. I devoured it immediately.
Clothes line bacon. Genius! It was really tasty, too. It was broiled with lots of seasoning and some sugar for a nearly candied result. I ate two.
Tennis and crepes are both sort of fancy, so this makes sense to me. Having said that, I couldn't actually find a crepe of sample. So sad.
I didn't get a bite of these, but it looks pretty nice. Everyone likes pizza.
David Chang's Fuku was there serving their wonderful spicy fried chicken sandwiches. This is the kind of food I'm happy to eat at a sporting event: handheld, not messy, totally delicious.
I didn't want to go anywhere near this. I'm not sure why anyone thought it'd be a good idea to leave this display out, but that ranch was looking nasty.
People were going NUTS for this sushi. Food is generally free during press events (so that we can write about it), but honestly, I've never seen people attack free food like people attacked this free sushi.
Canapé versions of this sandwich were served at the event, and they were great! The display, however, had the same problem as the bacon ranch sandwich, and was beginning to look pretty bad.
Here's Korilla again with some of the best dumplings I can remember eating, honestly. I didn't find out that they were vegan until later, but it didn't matter. These ruled. I could inhale 10 of these on my own.
Hill Country BBQ did what they do best: straight up, crispy-as-hell fried chicken. I enjoyed these very much.
I must have missed this sandwich, but it looks pretty good to me. I'd eat it, wouldn't you?
Soft, buttery bread with lots of lightly but well-seasoned lobster. What's not to like?
These falafel came from Soom Soom, and were my favourite thing at the event. The falafel were flavorful and crisp, the hummus wonderfully smooth, and the pita incredibly fluffy. Should I head to the Open again, this is what I would hit up first.
Aren't these cute? The drink was a little on the sweet side, but refreshing.
These chicken tacos by Angry Taco were OK, but their tortillas were much better.
The beef in these tacos was great, as it was seasoned and cooked perfectly. However, can someone explain to me what shredded cheddar is doing on a taco?
I found these cheesecake pops to be too rich, though others seemed to enjoy them.
This is the stuff dreams are made of -- hot, freshly-fried shrimp with lots of sauce on a chewy baguette. I loved this!
The bite of this that I had was under-seasoned, and, even worse, served on a soggy potato chip.
I couldn't really taste the ouzo in this, but I love shrimp so I was happy nonetheless.
These were definitely sitting out for too long. The avocado underneath was browning, and the cracker was quite soggy. I immediately regretted my decision to shove one in my mouth.
This 'maiz asado' was so, so, so good. Creamy roasted corn with cheese? That's a no brainer.
Momofuku's Milk Bar makes these wonderful cookies that are stuffed with chocolate, potato chips, pretzels, and more. They're heavenly.
I had two colleagues with me to help, but yes, this is my plate of bacon-dumpling-sushi-lobster roll-fried chicken-bacon.
Can you see the crazed look in my eyes?
