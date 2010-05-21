All The Crazy Stuff Google Just Announced

Photo: Google
Google just announced a TON of new products and projects. Catch up on everything here.
Google unloaded a bunch of new data on Android. The most striking was that it has 100,000 new Android phone activations each day. It also has over 50,000 applications. It also bragged that its navigation services have covered 1 billion miles.
The next version of Android was unveiled and it had a bunch of cool new things in it. Specifically, Google showed a super fast browser. It showed tethering. New HTML5 support, and many many other things.
This is a big one. Android will support Flash. When Google VP Vic Gundotra announced this, he said, 'It turns out on the internet, people use Flash.' He then took a bunch of swipes at Apple for not supporting Flash. If this works well, it could cause problems for Apple's iPhone platform.
Simplify Media provided a service that allowed users to stream music from their desktops to their mobile phones. Using Simplify Media's technology you'll be able to get all your music on your Android handset.
The Simplify Media acquisition isn't the only music related news. Google announced plans to start selling music through the Android Market. Buy a song in the Market and it downloads to your phone. So Google is competing with Apple's iTunes and Amazon's music efforts.
Google gave all the attendees and HTC Evo, which is the latest hot Android device. It runs on Sprint's 4G network. Click here for a review.
Google TV is built on Android. It brings the web interfaces and experiences to the television. It will be in set top boxes and televisions. It looks like a nice software skin to add to televisions. It will have Netflix and Amazon integration. It also runs Android apps. It has a browser. It looked really good.
