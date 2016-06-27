Here are the all the astonishing and creepy robots built by Google's Boston Dynamics group

Boston Dynamics, a robot group born out of MIT and currently owned by Google, makes absolutely incredible robots.
From giant dog robots to ones resembling humans, these are definitely the most advanced robots we’ve ever seen.
Here’s Boston Dynamics’ wild robots:
At three feet tall and 240 pounds, the robot can carry a whopping 340-pound load.
BigDog took a nice stroll along a beach in Thailand once. When it's not taking long walks on the beach, the robot can run at four miles per hour.
BigDog has great reflexes that allows it keep its balance when hiking muddy trails, climbing on rough terrain, or even being kicked.
Its beaver-like tail helps it balance on steep ascents.
RiSE has six legs powered by two electric motors that help it climb walls, trees, and fences.
Little Dog is equipped with sensors that let it measure joint angles and foot-ground contact so it can handle rough terrain.
But the robot can only operate for 30 minutes before needing to recharge.
Called PETMAN, the robot can walk and bend to test how the suit will respond under stress.
It can reach 28.3 miles per hour -- that's a little faster than Usain Bolt.
It can run 19 miles per hour on flat terrain.
It weighs 160 pounds and is operated with a game controller attached to a laptop.
But doing things like pushing a box out of its reach showed how Atlas is sophisticated enough to reorient itself when it runs into challenges and completes its task.
