Here are the all the astonishing and creepy robots built by Google's Boston Dynamics group

Boston Dynamics, a robot group born out of MIT and currently owned by Google, makes absolutely incredible robots.

YouTube/Boston Dynamics I mean, just look at that giant robot on the right!

From giant dog robots to ones resembling humans, these are definitely the most advanced robots we’ve ever seen.

Here’s Boston Dynamics’ wild robots:

BigDog is a giant robot that can handle rough terrain. YouTube/Boston Dynamics At three feet tall and 240 pounds, the robot can carry a whopping 340-pound load. Robots, they're just like us!

BigDog took a nice stroll along a beach in Thailand once. When it's not taking long walks on the beach, the robot can run at four miles per hour. And it takes kicks like a champ!

BigDog has great reflexes that allows it keep its balance when hiking muddy trails, climbing on rough terrain, or even being kicked. RiSE is a lizard-like robot that can climb up vertical walls with ease.

Its beaver-like tail helps it balance on steep ascents. The robot is small at just barely 10 inches.

RiSE has six legs powered by two electric motors that help it climb walls, trees, and fences. This beetle-looking robot is called Little Dog and was built to study locomotion. YouTube/Boston Dynamics The robot's four legs are each powered by three motors. Little Dog is equipped with sensors that let it measure joint angles and foot-ground contact so it can handle rough terrain.

But the robot can only operate for 30 minutes before needing to recharge. This very creepy, headless, humanoid robot was made to test chemical protection clothing.

Called PETMAN, the robot can walk and bend to test how the suit will respond under stress. Here's the PETMAN actually testing clothing. YouTube/Boston Dynamics Still the stuff of nightmares. Cheetah dog is the fastest legged robot in the world!

It can reach 28.3 miles per hour -- that's a little faster than Usain Bolt. WildCat is the next generation of the Cheetah robot because it can run untethered. YouTube/ Boston Dynamics It can run 19 miles per hour on flat terrain. The Sand Flea robot may actually be my favourite. It can jump 30 feet into the air! The 11-pound robot comes with an onboard stabilisation system that keeps it oriented during flight. YouTube/Boston Dynamics Spot the robot dog was built to scout danger for the marines.

It weighs 160 pounds and is operated with a game controller attached to a laptop. This giant bear of a robot is called the LS3 and can travel 20 miles without refuelling. YouTube/Boston Dynamics It weighs 400 pounds! One of the more recent additions to the Boston Dynamics line-up is Atlas, the humanoid robot. YouTube/Boston Dynamics Atlas received a lot media attention because it got a bit bullied by the Boston Dynamics crew.

But doing things like pushing a box out of its reach showed how Atlas is sophisticated enough to reorient itself when it runs into challenges and completes its task. But the newest Boston Dynamics robot is SpotMini, which can do your most dreaded household chores! SpotMini has an array of sensors that lets it navigate around the house with ease. We'll have to wait and see what other cool robots Boston Dynamics puts out next.

