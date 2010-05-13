The 11 Companies That Tried To Buy Facebook

Photo: AP

Facebook isn’t just popular with its 500 million or so users.According to our early copy of The Facebook Effect, Fortune editor David Kirkpatrick’s brilliantly-reported new book about the company’s founding (BUY IT NOW!), Facebook has also always been very popular with the M&A suits.



As early as 4 months after Facebook’s inception, people with money and people representing companies with money began lining up to beg Facebook cofounder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take their cash and sell the company.

Obviously, Mark turned all their offers down. But some got much closer than we ever imagined.

