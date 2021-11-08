Here are the best Click Frenzy Main Event deals, from fashion to tech, homewares and more

Image: iStock/ipopba

Click Frenzy Main Event is a massive online shopping event that offers massive deals across a range of big name brands.

This year’s Click Frenzy Main Event is set to kick off from 7pm (AEST) November 9, and will run for 53 hours.

Click Frenzy Main Event 2021 ends at midnight November 11.

One of 2021’s biggest sale events, Click Frenzy Main Event, will officially start as of 7pm November 9. This event will run for the following 53 hours, ending at midnight Thursday, November 11. If you’re someone who loves a good bargain, this is one sale you don’t want to miss.

Click Frenzy is a massive sale even, with over 1,000 deals from a huge list of brands and retailers. To ease the burden of digging through every site that’s offering a Click Frenzy Main Event sale for yourselves, we’ll be putting together a full list of the best deals that will be available.

However, considering how good some of these deals are, it’s unlikely that everything will be available for that long. So our advice to you is to get in as quickly as possible.

Get 99% off and pre-sale deals with a Click Frenzy membership

On top of the offers that’ll be available during Click Frenzy Main Event, there’ll also be exclusive 99% off deals during the sale event. Previous Click Frenzy events have included the PlayStation 4 for $4, the Nintendo Switch Lite for $3, Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case for $2, and the Apple MacBook Air 13″ laptop for $17.

Considering the size of these discounts and the limited stock available, it’s no surprise that these deals will move incredibly fast. So if you see something you want, you had better act fast.

These 99% deals are only available to Click Frenzy members, so you’ll need to sign up for a free account beforehand.

If you sign up for a Click Frenzy membership, you can also access a few exclusive pre-sale deals that are available right now. You can find these pre-sale deals below.

If you’re not one for waiting, you can access the Click Frenzy Main Event sale 30 minutes before it goes live on November 9. To do this, you’ll need to sign up for a free membership here.

Click Frenzy Main Event pre-sale deals

