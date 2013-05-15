ALL THE CHARTS: 14 Of The Most Interesting Graphics From The Australian Budget Papers

Australia’s federal Budget papers are full of excellent charts mapping out some of the forces affecting the economy and government spending plans.
This is a collection of some of the most interesting. The full budget papers are available at Budget.gov.au.
This chart shows Australia's continuing underperformance against the US and UK on maths and science results, justifying the school reforms package
This chart shows how the government plans to fund its two big-ticket spending initiatives, the NDIS and the Gonski school reforms - the big money doesn't start rolling for another five years
This chart shows how the government net debt gets reduced between now and 2024 - but also shows that the mid-year outlook massively underestimated the debt levels (see the big swell in the darker line to the left)
The ageing population still presents huge economic challenges - this shows life expectancy continuing its relentless rise
Here's another graph showing the projected impact of the ageing population - this time the growth of care packages required and sheer numbers of people aged over 70
